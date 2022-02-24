ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

This Stock With Exposure To Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Is Now Down 31% This Year And Cathie Wood Just Added Another $8.2M Worth Of Shares

By Madhukumar Warrier
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C6oUb_0eNjVtqd00

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Wednesday loaded up more shares in Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) — a cryptocurrency exchange that enables its users to trade in cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE).

What Happened: The popular money manager bought 47,464 shares of Coinbase, estimated to be worth $8.2 million, for the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE:ARKW).

Ark Invest has $943.87 million worth of Coinbase shares across all its ETFs as of Wednesday. The COIN stock is the third-largest investment for Ark across all its funds.

Why It Matters: Ark Invest has been steadily raising its exposure in cryptocurrency-linked fintech stocks including Coinbase, Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) and Jack Dorsey-led Block Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Coinbase’s stock extended losses to a fifth straight day on Wednesday. The stock is down 31.6% year-to-date.

The company recently said it plans to add about 2,000 employees this year as it sees “enormous product opportunities” ahead for the future of Web 3.0 technologies.

Price Action: Coinbase shares closed 2.3% lower in Wednesday’s trading at $172.74 and further fell almost 1.5% in the after-hours session to $170.20.

Photo: By Ajay Suresh on Flickr

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Putin's Aggressive Moves Against Ukraine Lead To Bloodbath In Global Markets — Asia, Crypto, US Futures Suffer — Gold, Oil See Major Spikes

The move by Russian President Vladimir Putin to recognize two breakaway regions of Ukraine and subsequent movement of armed personnel and weapons in those areas threw the world’s markets into a state of a tizzy. Putin’s Announcement, West’s Sanctions: Witnesses reported seeing columns of military vehicles, including tanks, around...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Ark Investment Management#Coinbase Global Inc#Btc#Eth#Arkw#Coin#Fintech#Block Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Motley Fool

Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin Plunged This Weekend

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What happened. Trading took a turn for the...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

These 2 Cathie Wood Stocks Are Crashing After Earnings: Is It Time to Buy Them?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Popular investment manager Cathie Wood has been keen...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Texas Original's 20 mg THC-Only Gummies Now Available For Qualifying Patients

Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation revealed that its 20 mg THC-only gummies are now available for qualifying patients. TXOG’s fast-acting, strawberry passion fruit-flavored gummies offer patients a more efficient treatment option to mitigate symptoms such as pain, insomnia, night terrors and nausea. Ahead of the gummies’ launch, TXOG conducted a...
TEXAS STATE
Benzinga

Major Ethereum Whales Betting on Shiba Inu, Buying Up 105.7 Billion SHIB

With the rebounding of Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) prices, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETHER) whales appear to be making major investments in the meme crypto. In the last two days, Shiba Inu has increased almost 25 percent, from $0.00002076 to $0.00002594. Whales are moving funds rapidly because of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine fiasco.
PETS
Benzinga

If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Cardano Or Dogecoin?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: If you had $1,000 right now,...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

During Tuesday's trading, 505 companies set new 52-week lows. The company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB). Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) was the biggest...
DETROIT, MI
Benzinga

Executives Buy Around $1M Of 5 Penny Stocks

The economic sentiment indicator in the Eurozone rose to a 3-month high level of 114 in February, surpassing market estimates of 113.1. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Cannabis Company Xebra To Raise CAD$1.20M Via Private Placement

Cannabis company Xebra Brands Ltd. (CSE:XBRA) (OTCQB:XBRAF) (FSE: 9YC) plans to raise up to CAD$1.2 million via a non-brokered private placement. The private placement is for up to 10 million units at a price of CAD$0.12 per unit. Each unit is comprised of one common share of Xebra, and a half warrant. Each full warrant entitles the holder, on exercise, to purchase one share at a price of CAD$0.25 for a period of 12 months from the closing date of the private placement.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
30K+
Followers
110K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy