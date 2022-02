DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — With the Republican primary election less than four months away in Alabama, we could be seeing some changes in tactics from some candidates. “Over the next three and a half months, you are gonna see the candidates better define themselves,” Congressman Mo Brooks said. “To some degree, they will try to contrast themselves and their viewpoints from those of their opposition.”

DOTHAN, AL ・ 14 DAYS AGO