Public Safety

U.S. national gets death for raping, beheading Pakistan ex-diplomat’s daughter

By Syndicated Content
 1 day ago

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) – A Pakistani court on Thursday sentenced a U.S. national of Pakistani origin to death for raping and beheading the daughter of a former diplomat, crimes that sparked outrage across the South Asian nation. The...

TheDailyBeast

Death Sentence for Bizman’s Son Who Beheaded Girlfriend

The son a prominent Pakistani businessman was convicted and sentenced to death on Thursday for beheading the daughter of a former diplomat last year after she reportedly turned down his marriage proposal. Noor Mukadam’s grisly death ignited a wave of protests across the world and demands for stronger legal protections for women. Her father, Shaukat Mukadam, said the guilty verdict for Zahir Jaffer on charges 0f murder and rape was a victory for women’s rights. “This case is for all the daughters of Pakistan,” he said, according to CNN. There were concerns that even though Jaffer was arrested at the crime scene, the U.S.-Pakistani dual citizen might get off because of his family connections. But, Mukadam said, “the society and media came to our side, the entire nation and the world was on our side.”
Vice

Here’s How China Reacted to Russia’s Attack on Ukraine

The Chinese government has refused to describe Russia’s attacks on Ukraine as an “invasion,” as Beijing avoided joining a global chorus of condemnation against its major security partner. Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying on Thursday called on “all parties to exercise restraint,” hours after Russia launched...
Daily Mail

Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag

Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
Daily Mail

US hacker 'in his pyjamas' takes down North Korea's internet in revenge for cyber attack carried out against him by Pyongyang

An American hacker 'in his pyjamas' has taken down North Korea's internet in revenge for a cyber attack carried out against him by Pyongyang. The hacker, who has been named only as P4x, launched repeated 'distributed denial of service' (DDoS) attacks against the communist state, crippling the country's few government-operated public-access websites and slowing email traffic.
iheart.com

Tiktok Star Went Viral For Joke About Killing Now Arrested With Her Mother

A TikTok star who recently went viral for an eerie video about killing someone has just been arrested with her mother and three other people. Reports say that 22-year-old Mahek Bukhari, her mother Ansreen Bukhari, and another woman, Natasha Akhtar, allegedly ran some cousins off the road killing them both this past Friday night in Leicestershire, England. The NY Post also adds that the incident was so bad it tore the car in half. Currently law enforcement is still investigating the deadly incident. In court a judge asked the mother and daughter if they realized that they will “face the most serious charge known to criminal law,” in which they both responded, "yes".
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
Daily Mail

Taiwan scrambles fighter planes as nine Chinese aircraft enter its air defence zone on the day Russia invades Ukraine

Taiwan's air force scrambled its fighter planes on Thursday to warn away nine Chinese aircraft that entered its air defence zone on the day Russian invaded Ukraine. Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, has complained of regular similar missions by the Chinese air force over the last two years, though the aircraft do not get close to Taiwan itself.
