U.S. national gets death for raping, beheading Pakistan ex-diplomat’s daughter

The son a prominent Pakistani businessman was convicted and sentenced to death on Thursday for beheading the daughter of a former diplomat last year after she reportedly turned down his marriage proposal. Noor Mukadam’s grisly death ignited a wave of protests across the world and demands for stronger legal protections for women. Her father, Shaukat Mukadam, said the guilty verdict for Zahir Jaffer on charges 0f murder and rape was a victory for women’s rights. “This case is for all the daughters of Pakistan,” he said, according to CNN. There were concerns that even though Jaffer was arrested at the crime scene, the U.S.-Pakistani dual citizen might get off because of his family connections. But, Mukadam said, “the society and media came to our side, the entire nation and the world was on our side.”

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO