Erie, PA

Wintery freezing mix Thursday into Friday morning

By TOM DIVECCHIO
 4 days ago

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — A major winter storm will set off a mix of snow/sleet and freezing rain this evening.

Tough call on the start time, but expect the mix to begin sometime between 8-10 p.m. Evening commuters should not have much problem with traveling.

Vehicle restrictions announced ahead of winter weather

As always, it’s a tough call as to how much snow and ice can be expected. Still, storm totals of up to 6″ or so possible in Erie from late evening to midday Friday. Lesser amounts expected inland as more freezing mix expected.

Even if sleet and freezing rain is less than expected, the snow will be a “sleety” type, and very slippery in its own way. Expect very slippery roads and some ice during morning commutes Friday. Snow should taper off Friday afternoon, though some lake effect bands will continue to affect the area into Friday night, with more additional light accumulation.

Roads Closed: Several area roads still closed due to flooding
Stay up to date by checking out yourerie.com/weather for the latest forecasts and weather updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc.

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

