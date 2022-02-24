ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

U.S. national gets death for raping, beheading Pakistan ex-diplomat’s daughter

By Syndicated Content
wtvbam.com
 1 day ago

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) – A Pakistani court on Thursday sentenced a U.S. national of Pakistani origin to death for raping and beheading the daughter of a former diplomat, crimes that sparked outrage across the South Asian nation. The...

wtvbam.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Death Sentence for Bizman’s Son Who Beheaded Girlfriend

The son a prominent Pakistani businessman was convicted and sentenced to death on Thursday for beheading the daughter of a former diplomat last year after she reportedly turned down his marriage proposal. Noor Mukadam’s grisly death ignited a wave of protests across the world and demands for stronger legal protections for women. Her father, Shaukat Mukadam, said the guilty verdict for Zahir Jaffer on charges 0f murder and rape was a victory for women’s rights. “This case is for all the daughters of Pakistan,” he said, according to CNN. There were concerns that even though Jaffer was arrested at the crime scene, the U.S.-Pakistani dual citizen might get off because of his family connections. But, Mukadam said, “the society and media came to our side, the entire nation and the world was on our side.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Beheading#Murder#Reuters#Pakistani#South Asian
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
The Independent

Biden administration begins deporting Venezuelans to Colombia without the chance to seek asylum

The Biden administration has used a pandemic-related authority to begin expelling Venezuelan migrants to Colombia – without the chance to seek asylum after entering the US from the Mexican border. The news was confirmed by both US and Colombian officials earlier this week, with the US Department of Homeland Security claiming that Venezuelans will be expelled “on a regular basis”. While the Biden administration didn't expand on how frequent such deportations will be, they will be limited to only those who have previously resided in Columbia. Colombian officials confirmed that the first two Venezuelans were deported last Thursday after...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Brave Ukrainian woman tells Russian soldier: ‘Put sunflower seeds in your pocket so they grow when you die’

A Ukrainian woman is being hailed for her bravery after she confronted a heavily-armed Russian soldier and offered him sunflower seeds — so that they might bloom when he dies.The woman was captured on camera voicing her outrage as Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday, with tanks rolling across the border and air strikes targeting major cities. Ukraine says it suffered 137 casualties on the first day of the war.The woman can be seen in the video asking the soldiers "Who are you?", to which a soldier standing in the street says: "We have exercises here. Please go this way."After...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

US hacker 'in his pyjamas' takes down North Korea's internet in revenge for cyber attack carried out against him by Pyongyang

An American hacker 'in his pyjamas' has taken down North Korea's internet in revenge for a cyber attack carried out against him by Pyongyang. The hacker, who has been named only as P4x, launched repeated 'distributed denial of service' (DDoS) attacks against the communist state, crippling the country's few government-operated public-access websites and slowing email traffic.
PUBLIC SAFETY
iheart.com

Tiktok Star Went Viral For Joke About Killing Now Arrested With Her Mother

A TikTok star who recently went viral for an eerie video about killing someone has just been arrested with her mother and three other people. Reports say that 22-year-old Mahek Bukhari, her mother Ansreen Bukhari, and another woman, Natasha Akhtar, allegedly ran some cousins off the road killing them both this past Friday night in Leicestershire, England. The NY Post also adds that the incident was so bad it tore the car in half. Currently law enforcement is still investigating the deadly incident. In court a judge asked the mother and daughter if they realized that they will “face the most serious charge known to criminal law,” in which they both responded, "yes".
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Taiwan scrambles fighter planes as nine Chinese aircraft enter its air defence zone on the day Russia invades Ukraine

Taiwan's air force scrambled its fighter planes on Thursday to warn away nine Chinese aircraft that entered its air defence zone on the day Russian invaded Ukraine. Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, has complained of regular similar missions by the Chinese air force over the last two years, though the aircraft do not get close to Taiwan itself.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

13 US states side with Mexican government in lawsuit against gun manufacturers

More than a dozen US states have sided with the Mexican government in its lawsuit against US gun manufacturers where it accuses them of being liable for a rise in gun violence in the nation.A coalition of 14 attorneys general, from 13 Democratic states and Washington DC, filed a brief with the US District Court for the District of Massachusetts this week arguing that gunmakers are not shielded from responsibility over where their firearms wind up.Last August, the Mexican government sued some of America’s biggest gunmakers including Smith & Wesson and Glock claiming they were knowingly contributing to the illegal...
U.S. POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Videos show multiple Russian attack helicopters shot down in Ukraine

Russian forces continued their invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, and suffered some cost as Ukraine fought back. Several videos taken near Hostomel, a town north of the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv, show what appear to be multiple Russian attack and transport helicopters being targeted with missiles and shot down.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheWrap

CNN’s Clarissa Ward Says Ukrainians Are Asking ‘Where Is the World’ as Russia Launches Attack

CNN chief international correspondent Clarissa Ward was reporting from a packed subway in Ukraine on Thursday as citizens took shelter from attacks by Russia on their country. The journalist showed scenes of people crammed into the station and on train cars as the Russian attack continued, with citizens and visitors being told by local authorities to seek shelter.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy