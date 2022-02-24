ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercedes-Benz targets U.S. for hands-free driving certification this year – CEO

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Reuters) – Mercedes-Benz hopes to acquire certification for Level 3 autonomous driving in the United States this year, and discussions with authorities in China on the topic are...

Motor1.com

Nissan To End Development Of New Combustion Engines For Europe

Prepare for a lot more these announcements to be made in the coming years. Nissan has revealed it will abandon the development of new engines for cars sold in Europe. The important disclosure was made this week by Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta during a press conference about the company's third-quarter results for the 2021 financial year. He explained the reasoning behind this decision, and it makes sense when you think about it.
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Mercedes-Benz Foresees EV-only Production Lines Within A Few Years

Mercedes-Benz expects to have factories producing exclusively electric vehicles (EVs) by the second half of the decade but will steer clear of building EV-only plants, instead keeping production lines flexible in line with market demand. The carmaker foresees some of its production lines within factories switching fully to electric even...
BUSINESS
MotorTrend Magazine

When Carmakers Will Go Electric: The EV and Carbon Neutral Accountability Index

Gas- and diesel-swilling internal combustion engines are dirty things, which is why automakers are introducing electric vehicles as emission-free alternatives. Admittedly, emission-free is a relative term, as the complexity of manufacturing a vehicle—electric or otherwise—is far from the most environmentally friendly process. Nevertheless, the automotive industry is taking...
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

2024 Volkswagen ID.Buzz Microbus Reinterprets the Iconic Original

Automakers often invite us to drive prototype versions of future models, but we are reluctant to accept these offers. A review of an unfinished car is, necessarily, unfinished—especially as we are inevitably told that anything we don't like is certain to be changed before the formal launch. But there...
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Electric Car with the Longest Range

The first electric cars were invented in the 1830s, and by the late 19th century were setting land speed records (the fastest exceeded 65 miles per hour) and were being used as taxis in the US and the UK. At one point in the early 1900s, there were as many as nine electric car manufacturers […]
CARS
makeuseof.com

4 Things to Consider Before Switching to an Electric Vehicle

The world of electric vehicles is getting more exciting each day, which gets a lot of us thinking about switching from our gas-powered vehicles. Even though these fast, electric-powered pieces of technology of the future are great sustainable alternatives, there are some things you should take into consideration before pulling the trigger.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Strange New EV Promises 625-Mile Range And Eight Seats

Range anxiety is the number one concern for most consumers when confronted with electric vehicle ownership. In recent years, EVs have been introduced with travel ranges rivaling combustion-engined cars. The Lucid Air, for example, can travel up to 520 miles on a single charge. While impressive, a newcomer from Norway...
CARS
electrek.co

Nissan announces plan to produce 2 new electric vehicles at Mississippi factory where it produces pickup trucks

This week, Nissan announced a plan to invest $500 million into its Canton, Mississippi factory to prepare for the production of two new electric vehicles. Once seen as a leader in electrification, with the Leaf launching all the way back in 2011, Nissan has since let its lead slip and took over a decade to launch a second electric vehicle in the US.
CANTON, MS
TheStreet

Volkswagen Wants to Launch Porsche in Pursuit of Tesla

A long-awaited duel in the lucrative and promising electric-vehicle sector is taking shape. It's a dream poster. And guessing the winner would be difficult as each of the two adversaries have strong arguments in its favor. The battle between Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report and Porsche (VWAGY) -...
BUSINESS
CNET

Best electric cars and EVs for 2022

If you're ready to shop electric cars, you're in the right place. Our editors have driven nearly every new EV that's currently on sale, and we'd love to help steer you in the right direction. After all, it's not just Tesla selling EVs these days. There are various kinds of electric cars, and some may suit you better than others. But how are you supposed to choose the best one?
CARS
