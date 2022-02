Last month, Rafael Nadal shocked the world when the 35-year-old Spaniard fought back from two sets down against Daniil Medvedev to win an epic five-set victory in the 2022 Australian Open and claim his 21st – and greatest – major championship. Nadal has now underlined that famous triumph with a 6-3, 6-3 straight-sets win in the rematch, crushing his Russian rival – who is about to become the ATP world No 1 – to advance to the Mexico Open final and remain undefeated in his 14 matches this year.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO