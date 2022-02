Shortly after she married at 18, rumors swirled that Janet Jackson had a secret daughter she had given away. In her new documentary, she’s setting the record straight. In the mid-80s, it was the rumor that could not be contained. Shortly after marrying fellow singer James DeBarge in 1984, a young Janet Jackson found herself at the center of some major gossip. Somewhere along the way, a story came to light that Janet had gotten pregnant while starring on the hit show, Fame, and had a secret daughter tucked away no one knew about. Forty years later, Janet is still trying to shut down the story.

CELEBRITIES ・ 27 DAYS AGO