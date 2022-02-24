ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendota, IL

Bids for city property being accepted

walls102.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMENDOTA – The city of Mendota will be accepting bids for a vacant lot in...

www.walls102.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

New UN report warns of deadly climate change consequences

A new report from a United Nations climate panel is warning of the deadly effects of climate change both now and in the future — and finding that they are currently worse than scientists had believed they would be. The report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC)...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mendota, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Mendota, IL
CBS News

New York state school mask mandate will end Wednesday

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said Sunday that the statewide school mask mandate will end Wednesday. Shortly afterward, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said the vaccine mandate for bars, restaurants and theaters could end as soon as March 7. The governor's office said the decision to end the mask...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3rd Avenue#The Mendota City Council#City Clerks
CNN

FIFA and UEFA suspend all Russian international and club teams from competitions

(CNN) — FIFA and UEFA have suspended all Russian international and club teams from their competitions "until further notice," the governing bodies announced in a joint statement on Monday. World football's governing body FIFA and European soccer's governing body UEFA, said that both organizations' presidents -- Gianni Infantino and...
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy