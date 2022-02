Click here to read the full article. Ralph Lauren’s digital leadership team will undergo several changes, effective April 1. Alice Delahunt, chief digital and content officer for the past four years, has decided to leave the company to pursue an opportunity of her own, effective March 31. During her tenure, Delahunt transformed Lauren’s digital platforms, spearheaded industry-leading initiatives and building teams of digital content and social media experts. She also led the RL Pride community, an employee group, as the executive sponsor.More from WWDBTS' Fashion Moments From Their MTV Unplugged PerformanceRalph Lauren to Become Official Outfitter of the Australian Open'Very Ralph'...

BUSINESS ・ 11 MINUTES AGO