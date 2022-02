At this point, an NFL fan would likely have to be actively avoiding rumors to not know seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady has been linked with a trade that would allow him to play for the San Francisco 49ers, his favorite childhood team, through at least the 2022 season. For that to happen, Brady would have to convince the 49ers his previous retirement announcement wasn't a true farewell to the game, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would have to send the 44-year-old's playing rights to San Francisco.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO