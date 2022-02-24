ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendel: National Museum of the Great Lakes accepts donation check

By By Barbara Hendel / The Blade
THE National Museum of the Great Lakes received a $2,000 donation from the International Ship Masters' Association Toledo Lodge 9.

Capt. Harold Dusseau of Perrysburg oversaw the presentation at the museum. Capt. Dusseau has been involved with the Great Lakes for more than 40 years and is a past president of the ISMA Grand Lodge, which oversees 24 local lodges throughout the U.S. and Canada.

The National Museum of the Great Lakes works to protect and preserve the history of the maritime industry through its programs and educational outreach. The donation is going specifically for the renovation of the pilot house off the St. Mary’s Challenger, the oldest self-propelled bulk freighter in the world. The pilot house is the museum’s latest exhibit.

In addition to running the museum, the Great Lakes Historical Society, which was founded in 1944, puts out a quarterly journal, offers educational programs, conducts underwater archaeological research across the Great Lakes, and manages the Col. James M. Schoonmaker museum ship and tug Ohio.

The International Shipmasters Association, started in 1886, is a voluntary organization of dues-paying licensed professional mariners and others associated with the maritime community of the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Seaway.

The ISMA was started to provide financial assistance to the survivors of those lost at sea. Today, it no longer has a benevolent fund, but it unites shipmasters and promotes safety of navigation.

ISMA Toledo Lodge 9 was established on Feb. 24, 1892, with 27 founding members. Meetings were first held in the basement of the Waldorf Hotel. Other venues over the years have included the Wine Cellar Restaurant, Bay View Yacht Club, the Toledo Lucas County Port Authority offices, and most recently, One Maritime Plaza.

Among the charities and nonprofit organizations that the local lodge has supported are the restoration and operation of the Col. James M. Schoonmaker at the National Museum of the Great Lakes and the Great Lakes Historical Society, the Future Mariner Fund and the Maritime Academy of Toledo charter school.

THE BLACK Swamp Conservancy has renewed its accreditation in northwest Ohio through the Land Trust Accreditation Commission, as part of over 450 accredited land trusts across the nation, according to Rob Krain , executive director.

It means that special places such as Nehls Memorial Preserve on Catawba Island, Wintergarden Woods in Bowling Green, and Forrest Woods Nature Preserve in Paulding County will be protected forever, said Mr. Krain. Since its inception in 1993, the Black Swamp Conservancy, a land trust to preserve and enhance natural habitats, family farms and waters in northwest Ohio, has permanently protected more than 21,000 acres of wetlands, woods and working lands.

DID YOU order your Girl Scout cookies yet? Girl Scouts of Western Ohio celebrated National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend on Feb. 18-20. With social distancing and safety in mind, Girl Scouts were out and about at local businesses, at drive-thru cookie booths and cookie stands. Many folks found the locations through the cookie finder, gswo.org/findcookies . They also took orders online.

The nine cookie varieties this year include Thin Mints, Adventurefuls, Lemon-Ups, Samoas, Tagalongs, Do-si-dos, Trefoils, Girl Scout S'mores, and Toffee-tastic.

The cookie sale, which runs through March 20, provides entrepreneurial and communication skills experience while supporting the girls’ activities all year long, including STEM experiments, outdoor adventures, and more. Area Girl Scouts also donate cookies to military organizations and food banks through the council’s Gift of Caring program.

Barbara Hendel is The Blade's society editor. Contact her at bhendel@theblade.com or call 419-724-6124.

