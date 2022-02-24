ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson County, NC

Friend remembers pilot week after fatal plane crash on I-85 in Davidson County

By Natalie Wilson
 4 days ago

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The only picture veteran David Pumphrey was able to find of him and Raymond Ackley will be one that he holds a lot closer from now on.

“The feeling is as if it is your family…Ray is my family,” Pumphrey said.

Final report in deadly NC plane crash could take months, investigators will be on scene for days

The two served together in the North Carolina Army National Guard for five years.

Their first unit, Bravo Company, was attached to the 113th Field Artillery which later became a sustainment brigade in the Piedmont.

“We were signal officers together, so Bravo Company is a company made up of signal soldiers, so basically your IT management, your phone line and data lines and laptops to support the brigade and battalion level,” Pumphrey said.

Pumphrey says not only were they side by side in their careers, but also in life.

What we know about the fatal plane crash in Davidson County so far — and what happens next

“We had our first four years of being an officer together all the way through having our first children around the same time as well as deployment together,” Pumphrey said.

They were deployed to Kuwait and moved forward to Afghanistan together.

“He had a wonderful laugh and smile about him. He definitely took his mission serious,” Pumphrey said.

Ackley was the pilot killed in a plane crash on Interstate 85 in Davidson County on Feb. 16, just days before what would have been his 44th birthday on Feb. 21.

Pilot dies after crash involving plane, tractor-trailer on I-85 in Davidson County

“I kind of dropped right there on the side of the bed. It was crushing to hear,” Pumphrey said.

Pumphrey says he’s committed to making sure Ackley is not forgotten.

When asked about what he hopes Ackley’s legacy is, he summed it up with a short phrase: “God, family and country.”

