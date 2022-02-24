ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, TN

Greene County Schools bus routes change due to flooding

By Mackenzie Moore, Jeremy Eisenzopf, Jessica Genader
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greene County Schools made bus route changes Thursday morning due to flooding, according to an alert from the school system.

Buses will not run on the following routes:

  • Marvin
  • Flatwoods
  • Delta Valley
  • Reed
  • Burkey
  • Pottertown
  • Toby
  • Crumley
  • Croff Kirk
  • Spears Dykes
  • John Graham
  • Holland
  • Kennytown
  • Carters Valley
  • Weems Chapel
  • Union
  • Carpenters Chapel
  • Soot Mill
  • Glades

The Storm Team 11 forecast for Thursday, Feb. 24 includes rain from the morning into midday, with showers tapering off in the mid- to late afternoon. Thursday will mark the wettest day of the week, with 1 to 2 inches of rain possible throughout the day.

A flood watch is in effect for parts of Southwest Virginia and a few counties in Northeast Tennessee, including Hawkins and Hancock counties. Low areas throughout the Tri-Cities will experience flooding following several hours of steady rain.

