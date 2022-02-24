Sage Therapeutics GAAP EPS of -$2.12 beats by $0.05, revenue of $1.6M misses by $0.17M

Revenue of $43.68M (+60.7% Y/Y). 2022 guidance: Given the Company's strong competitive position and the growth prospects of the proteomics market, Olink expects full year 2022 revenue will be in the range of $138 million to $145 million (consensus of $143.6M) progressing along a seasonal pattern similar to 2021. Olink also expects it will continue to accelerate investment this year to drive growth, and believes it is sufficiently capitalized to deliver on its existing strategic plan and return to profitability.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO