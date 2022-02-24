ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sage Therapeutics GAAP EPS of -$2.12 beats by $0.05, revenue of $1.6M misses by $0.17M

By Meghavi Singh
 1 day ago
Sage Therapeutics press release (NASDAQ:SAGE): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$2.12 beats by $0.05. Revenue of $1.6M...

Frontline Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.02, revenue of $213.5M

Frontline press release (NYSE:FRO): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.02. Revenue of $213.5M (+22.1% Y/Y). Reported spot TCEs for VLCCs, Suezmax tankers and LR2 tankers in the fourth quarter of 2021 were $16,500, $14,200 and $13,900 per day, respectively. For the first quarter of 2022, we estimate spot TCE on a...
GEO Group FFO of $0.52 beats by $0.17, revenue of $557.54M in-line

GEO Group press release (NYSE:GEO): Q4 FFO of $0.52 beats by $0.17. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.38 beats by $0.18. Revenue of $557.54M (-3.6% Y/Y) in-line. The company expects FY2022 adjusted EPS of $0.99 to $1.07 per diluted share on annual revenues of approximately $2.17B vs. consensus of $2.18B; AFFO to be in a range of $2.05 to $2.13 per diluted share, and Adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of $422M to $438M.
IAA Non-GAAP EPS of $0.61 misses by $0.01, revenue of $548.1M beats by $47.39M

IAA press release (NYSE:IAA): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.61 misses by $0.01. Revenue of $548.1M (+42.9% Y/Y) beats by $47.39M. Total revenue within a range of $2,050 million - $2,150 million vs consensus of $1.96B, including a negative impact from currency of approximately $8 - $10 million. Organic revenue growth* is expected to be 1.5% - 7.0% from fiscal 2021 revenues of $1,837.4 million.
Olink GAAP EPS of -$0.07, revenue of $43.68M

Revenue of $43.68M (+60.7% Y/Y). 2022 guidance: Given the Company's strong competitive position and the growth prospects of the proteomics market, Olink expects full year 2022 revenue will be in the range of $138 million to $145 million (consensus of $143.6M) progressing along a seasonal pattern similar to 2021. Olink also expects it will continue to accelerate investment this year to drive growth, and believes it is sufficiently capitalized to deliver on its existing strategic plan and return to profitability.
Immersion Non-GAAP EPS of $0.17, revenue of $9.7M

Immersion press release (NASDAQ:IMMR): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.17. Revenue of $9.7M (-11.0% Y/Y). CEO comment: “We are currently focused on pursuing opportunities to drive the adoption of our haptics intellectual property in the automotive industry, especially in the burgeoning electric vehicle market; establishing industry technical standards for haptics in mobility and gaming; and ensuring that our intellectual property is recognized in the emerging AR/VR/metaverse market, either through execution of licenses or by proactive enforcement.”
Constellium GAAP EPS of €0.05, revenue of €1.7B

Revenue of €1.7B (+37.1% Y/Y). Outlook: The company expects Adjusted EBITDA in the range of €600 million to €620 million in 2022. @whitehead1 I will let someone else help you with the accounting, but CSTM passes through aluminum costs to the end users so they are largely unaffected by the price fluctuations.
