IVERIC bio GAAP EPS of -$0.29 misses by $0.04

The Company estimates its year-end 2022 cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities...

Bank of America: Strong Tailwinds

BoA is poised to benefit from substantial interest rate hikes by the Fed over the next couple of years. Despite COVID-19 shutdowns, Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) has actually soared to new highs while still trading at a cheap multiple. The large bank is set to see massive benefits from higher interest rates after taking a big net interest income hit in 2020. My investment thesis remains Bullish on BoA continuing to push higher while rewarding shareholders with large capital returns.
BUSINESS
Gold Miners Break Out

Precious metal and mining stocks catching a bid after a dismal 2021. Precious metals have caught a bid this year. After a disappointing 2021 that featured higher than expected inflation and extremely low real yields, gold and silver prices could not find traction. To be fair, they performed well in the early months following the stock market lows in March 2020. Gold surged to above $1,900 per troy ounce in the wake of the Russia/Ukraine crisis this week. It settled at the highest market since June of last year on its technical breakout.
METAL MINING
Gilat Satellite Non-GAAP EPS of $0.10, revenue of $67.3M

GILT - Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. Wondering who will take them out..... FY2022 revenues to be between $245M to $265M, representing year-over-year growth of between 12% and 21%, GAAP operating income of between $5M to $9M and adjusted EBITDA of between $20 to $24 million, representing year-over-year growth of between 27% to 53%. “As we enter 2022 ... [we] feel confident in resuming our annual objectives which show strong growth in revenues and significant improvement in profitability....
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Atomera GAAP EPS of -$0.18 misses by $0.02, revenue of $0M

Atomera press release (NASDAQ:ATOM): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.18 misses by $0.02. Adj. EBITDA was a loss of -$3.4M compared to an adj. EBITDA loss of -$3M in year ago quarter. The company had $28.7M in cash and equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2021, compared to $37.M as of Dec. 31, 2020.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Realogy Non-GAAP EPS of $0.39, revenue of $1.97B

Realogy press release (NYSE:RLGY): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.39. Revenue of $1.97B (+4.2% Y/Y). Generated Operating EBITDA of $157 million, a decrease of $49 million year-over-year. Generated Free Cash Flow of $95 million vs. $268 million for the corresponding quarter last year. Realogy expects Operating EBITDA for full year 2022...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Eagle Point Income Company GAAP EPS of -$0.24

Eagle Point Income Company press release (NYSE:EIC): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.24. Net investment income and realized capital gains of $0.14 per weighted average common share. NAV per common share of $16.76 as of December 31, 2021. Declared a 4% increase in common stock monthly distributions to $0.125 per share...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Leidos Non-GAAP EPS of $1.56 misses by $0.04, revenue of $3.49B misses by $20M; initiates FY22 guidance

Leidos press release (NYSE:LDOS): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.56 misses by $0.04. Revenue of $3.49B (+7.4% Y/Y) misses by $20M. Initiates fiscal year 2022 guidance: Revenues of $13.9B - $14.3B vs. consensus of $14.38B; Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 10.3% - 10.5%; Non-GAAP Diluted EPS of $6.10 - $6.50 vs. consensus of $6.85 and Cash Flows Provided by Operating Activities of at or above $1.0B.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NanoViricides GAAP EPS of -$0.17

NanoViricides press release (NYSE:NNVC): FQ2 GAAP EPS of -$0.17. The Company reported that it had approximately $17.35M of cash, cash equivalents as of December 31, 2022. The Company believes it has sufficient funds for initial human clinical trials of at least one of its drug candidates.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Fisker GAAP EPS of -$0.47 in-line, revenue of $0.04M beats by $0.03M

Fisker press release (NYSE:FSR): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.47 in-line. Revenue of $0.04M beats by $0.03M. The company expects operating expenses and capital expenditures in the range of $715M to $790M for the full-year 2022. “2022 has kicked off at an amazing pace, with continued laser focus on delivery of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors.

