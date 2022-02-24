ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Editas Medicine GAAP EPS of -$0.61 beats by $0.13, revenue of $12.47M

By Gaurav Batavia
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Revenue of $12.47M (+9.4% Y/Y). Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities as of December...

Amkor Technology GAAP EPS of $0.88, revenue of $1.72B beats by $70M

Amkor Technology press release (NASDAQ:AMKR): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.88. Revenue of $1.72B (+25.5% Y/Y) beats by $70M. Record gross profit $362 million, record operating income $252 million. Gross margin 21.0%, operating income margin 14.6%. Record net income $217 million. Outlook Q1 2022: Net sales of $1.50 billion to $1.60...
Three leading U.S. drug distributors approve opioid settlement

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC), Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH), and McKesson (NYSE:MCK) announced on Friday their decision to proceed with more than $19B worth of agreement to settle claims over their role in fueling the opioid crisis in the U.S. The move comes after 46 of 49 eligible states, as well as the District...
Huntsman Non-GAAP EPS of $0.95 beats by $0.05, revenue of $2.31B beats by $130M

Huntsman press release (NYSE:HUN): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.95 beats by $0.05. Revenue of $2.31B (+39.2% Y/Y) beats by $130M. CEO comment: "In 2022, as we outlined at our Investor Day, we expect to grow earnings further, expand adjusted EBITDA margins and deliver improved free cash flow and cost optimization. This year in the second quarter we will complete our Geismar Louisiana, MDI splitter project which will expand our differentiated Polyurethanes business in the Americas, and we will continue to progress our previously announced investments targeting electric vehicle batteries, semi-conductors, and polyurethane catalysts.Our Board of Directors is fully aligned to our strategic intent and brings the relevant skills and experiences to help us achieve our targets. We expect 2022 to be another strong year for Huntsman and I look forward to updating you as the year progresses."
Radian Group Non-GAAP EPS of $1.07, revenue of $338.37M

Radian Group press release (NYSE:RDN): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.07. Revenue of $338.37M (-8.5% Y/Y). Total primary mortgage insurance in force as of December 31, 2021, increased to $246.0 billion, an increase of 1.8 percent compared to $241.6 billion as of September 30, 2021, and a decrease of 0.1 percent compared to $246.1 billion as of December 31, 2020.
Masimo Non-GAAP EPS of $1.21 beats by $0.11, revenue of $327.58M beats by $6.83M

Masimo press release (NASDAQ:MASI): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.21 beats by $0.11. Revenue of $327.58M (+11.0% Y/Y) beats by $6.83M. 2022 Guidance: Product revenue increasing to $1,350.0 million, which reflects reported growth of 8.9% and constant currency growth of 9.5%;. GAAP earnings per diluted share increasing to $4.27;. Non-GAAP earnings...
Zoetis Non-GAAP EPS of $1.00 beats by $0.04, revenue of $2B beats by $70M

Zoetis press release (NYSE:ZTS): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.00 beats by $0.04. Revenue of $2B (+11.1% Y/Y) beats by $70M. Operational Growth in Adjusted Net Income for Fourth Quarter 2021. FY22 Guidance:. Revenue Guidance of $8.325 - $8.475 Billion vs. $8.41B consensus. Diluted EPS of $4.75 to $4.87 on a...
AutoNation Non-GAAP EPS of $5.76 beats by $0.80, revenue of $6.58B beats by $210M

AutoNation press release (NYSE:AN): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $5.76 beats by $0.80. Revenue of $6.58B (+13.6% Y/Y) beats by $210M. "Our record results were driven by the exceptional performance of our team members from coast to coast, evidenced by our used vehicle revenue which increased 55% and our used vehicle retail unit sales which increased 21% compared to the prior year. We expect consumer demand for personal vehicle ownership to remain strong for the foreseeable future and we are accelerating our self-sustaining used vehicle business to meet this demand through our sourcing capabilities, selection of vehicles, footprint, digital tools, and core efficiencies," Mike Manley, AutoNation Chief Executive Officer.
Materion Non-GAAP EPS of $1.03 in-line, revenue of $397.2M misses by $30.83M

Materion press release (NYSE:MTRN): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.03 in-line. Revenue of $397.2M (+16.9% Y/Y) misses by $30.83M. 2022 adjusted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $4.80 to $5.20. Excluding acquisition related amortization, adjusted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $5.30 to $5.70, an increase of 35% at the midpoint versus the comparable prior year metric vs. consensus of $4.78.
Repligen Non-GAAP EPS of $0.81 beats by $0.16, revenue of $186.52M beats by $8.25M

Repligen press release (NASDAQ:RGEN): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.81 beats by $0.16. Revenue of $186.52M (+71.7% Y/Y) beats by $8.25M. For FY2022, the company expects total revenue is expected to be in the range of $800M-$830M vs. consensus of $801.51M, reflecting overall revenue growth of 19%-24% as reported, 21%-26% at constant currency, and organic growth of 18%-22%.
Charles River Laboratories Non-GAAP EPS of $2.49 beats by $0.06, revenue of $905.05M beats by $16.78M

CRL - Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. We invest in several venture capital funds that invest in start-up companies, primarily in the life sciences industry. Our total commitment to the funds as of December 26, 2020 was $139.9 million, of which we funded $95.3 million through December 26, 2020. Refer to Note 6, “Venture Capital and Strategic Equity Investments,” to our consolidated financial statements contained in Item 8, “Financial Statements and Supplementary Data,” in this Annual Report on Form 10-K for further details."
