Teleflex Non-GAAP EPS of $3.60 beats by $0.07, revenue of $761.91M beats by $12.31M

Revenue of $30.11M (+42.0% Y/Y) beats by $6.01M. Looking forward, the Company continues to benefit from the advantages of the Ares real estate platform. We are optimistic that 2022 will be another great year for the Company and our shareholders. To support the increase in our investment activity and enhance our earnings throughout 2021, we raised accretive equity, scaled our balance sheet and further reduced our cost of capital,” said Tae-Sik Yoon, Chief Financial Officer of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation. “During 2021, the Company fully covered its regular and supplemental dividends through its Distributable Earnings and the Company declared the same level of regular and supplemental dividends for the first quarter.” said Bryan Donohoe, Chief Executive Officer of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation.

