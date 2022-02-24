ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teleflex Non-GAAP EPS of $3.60 beats by $0.07, revenue of $761.91M beats by $12.31M

By Niloofer Shaikh
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Teleflex press release (NYSE:TFX): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.60 beats by $0.07....

