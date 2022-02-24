ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Sha’Carri Richardson Talks Black Womanhood In ‘Teen Vogue’

By Sharde Gillam
The Morning Hustle
The Morning Hustle
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1drzI2_0eNjRAi800

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48BNko_0eNjRAi800

Source: Patrick Smith / Getty


Sha’Carri Richardson is still that girl and she’s letting it be known in the latest issue of Teen Vogue . The track superstar recently graced the cover of the popular teen magazine where she served face, fashion, and full confidence, donning a shoulder-length blonde bob for the high fashion shoot.

While rocking a plethora of high fashion looks including a pink and green Gucci ensemble, a matching green and yellow skirt set and a few athleisure looks to match her athletic build, Sha’Carri was asked where she gets her confidence from while expressing her gratitude for being a Black woman “I would say that’s where I got my confidence from,” she explained. “Just the fact of being in a community, being from South Dallas, that is predominately Black.”

And that confidence is what made the world notice the unapologetically proud young Black woman athlete who took the world by storm with her undeniable talent and unmissable style. “If you take away the ‘Black’ in front of the ‘woman’ and another woman reacts the same way, it’s not considered as ‘sassy,’…[or] ‘aggressive,’” Sha’Carri added. “One of the most powerful Black men said it, but the most disrespected person in the United States is [the] Black woman.”

She continued, “Look, I’m going to stand in who I am at the end of the day. I’m not going to change that.”

But this isn’t the only reason that the track runner has made headlines lately as she was recently thrust into the center of controversy once again after the 21-year-old took to Twitter to slam the IOC, noting how race may have played a factor in the agency’s unfair decision to disqualify her from the 2021 Tokyo Olympics after she tested positive for marijuana last year while allowing Russian skater Kamila Valieva the right to compete in the Beijing Olympics despite her positive drug test.

“Can we get a solid answer on the difference of her situation and mines?” she tweeted. “My mother died and I can’t run and was also favored to place top 3. The only difference I see is I’m a black young lady.”

Despite Sha’Carri’s claims, IOC spokesperson Mark Adams explained that each case is different in a press conference on Feb. 16. “You can’t talk about double standards in relation to Russian and American athletes, each case is individual,” he explained in The Guardian .

“Every single case is very different,” Adams continued. “Richardson’s positive doping test was discovered on 19 June, and the result was received before the start of the Olympics. She was suspended for a month. There is nothing in common between these two cases.”

Don’t miss…

Sha’Carri Richardson Will Not Run In The 2021 Tokyo Olympics

Sha’Carri Richardson Looked Stunning At This Year’s ESPY Awards

Comments / 2

Related
Good News Network

This Woman Escaped Slavery by Hiding in Plain Sight – Disguised as a White Man

Shakespeare’s works are famous for portraying cross-dressing, particularly for the purpose of dealing dastardly and playing tricks on people. However, his fictions are nothing compared to the realities during slavery in America, where several enslaved people completed incredible escapes by disguising themselves as white. The most famous perhaps is...
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sha'carri Richardson
hotnewhiphop.com

Willow Smith Accused Of Islamophobia For Depiction Of Amazigh People In Novel "Black Shield Maiden"

Her father is a recent bestseller and Willow Smith is hoping to follow in his footsteps. The singer has been a creative force since early on in her childhood, and with parents like Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, it was expected. Aside from her musical career, Willow has partnered with Jess Hendel to co-author a fantasy novel titled Black Shield Maiden, and although the book is slated for arrival this October, an excerpt was recently released by its publisher, Penguin Books.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teen Vogue#Womanhood#Beijing Olympics#Russian
The Morning Hustle

LO DOWN: Popular Blog Under Fire After Declaring Queen Elizabeth Dead

When it was announced last week that the 95-year-old British Monarch, Queen Elizabeth was hit with COVID British news outlets assured the public that she was quickly recovering and only experiencing mild symptoms. But one blog seems to think differently. RELATED: Hollywood Unlocked’s Jason Lee Said Queen Elizabeth Allegedly Died, Twitter Demands Receipts LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. […]
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Adele Wore a Bold Alaïa Coat for Date Night With Rich Paul

Adele's latest courtside look includes a new statement coat. The superstar enjoyed a date night with her boyfriend Rich Paul last night, attending this year's NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. At the game, held in Paul's hometown, the all-star sports agent supported his client and close friend LeBron James, whose team won against Kevin Durant's with a score of 163 to 160.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Marsai Martin Is Wrapped in a Bow in Strapless Gown and Platforms at 2022 NAACP Image Awards

Click here to read the full article. Marsai Martin was wrapped in a bow for the 2022 NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles. The “Blackish” star posed for the awards in a custom Dolce & Gabbana gown. The blush pink number featured a strapless lace minidress silhouette. It was complete with a dramatic silky draped single shoulder, as well as a coordinating skirt knotted in the center like a bow. Martin’s outfit was finished with a set of sparkling Kallati drop earrings. How it started v How it’s going #NAACPImageAwards @dolcegabbana pic.twitter.com/Zbv79fOZM0 — Marsai Martin (@marsaimartin) February 27, 2022 When it came to...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Fashion
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Vogue Magazine

Kim Kardashian Arrived at Milan Fashion Week Ready for the Front Row

After months of wearing nothing but Demna creations and appearing in Balenciaga’s spring 2022 campaign, Kim Kardashian appears ready to enter the next phase of her style evolution. Arriving in Milan this morning just as the city’s fashion week festivities kicked off, Kardashian wore a piece that reflected several of the moment’s key trends. Dressed in a custom, caramel-colored nappa leather boiler suit from Prada, the reality star immediately captured the attention of the paparazzi. Kardashian made a splash by shielding her eyes from the flashbulbs with a pair of the brand's sunglasses and adding a bit of sexiness to the look by letting her nylon Prada bra peek out from beneath her suit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Wack 100 Says Kodak Black Was Shot Over Lauren London Comments

Following last week's rumors that a member of Toronto rapper Pressa's team reportedly shot Kodak Black at Justin Bieber's party in Los Angeles, Wack 100 claims that an LA-based gangster was actually responsible for the shooting, saying on Clubhouse that shots were fired over Kodak's years-old comments about Lauren London.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AOL Corp

Salma Hayek stranded on SAG Awards stage because Michael Keaton was in the bathroom

There was an awkward moment at the SAG Awards on Sunday when Michael Keaton won, but he wasn’t in the room. Keaton scored the award for Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for his role in Dopesick. After announcing his name, presenter Salma Hayek was left just looking around. After several seconds, Hayek started getting self-conscious.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Beyonce and Jay-Z Run Into Sasha Obama During Hollywood Date Night

Talk about a small world. Singer Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z had a wild date night in LA over the weekend. The A-list power couple were seen settling down and drinking wine at Hollywood hot spot Mother Wolf. Former U.S. President Barack Obama's 20-year-old daughter Sasha Obama was also dining...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Wendy Williams Feels Sherri Shepherd's Show Announcement Is A 'Slap In The Face' As The Former Talk Show Host Works On Multi-Million Dollar Podcast Deal: Source

Wendy Williams is working through a lot of tough emotions after the bombshell cancellation of The Wendy Williams Show, but rumors are swirling that the ailing former host may already have a new show in the works. It was announced on Tuesday, February 22, that Williams' daytime chat fest slot...
TV & VIDEOS
ETOnline.com

Lizzo Says Watching Eddie Murphy Wear Fat Suits in His Movies Made Her Sad: 'I Could Literally Cry Right Now'

Lizzo is opening up about how Eddie Murphy's role as Professor Klump in The Nutty Professor triggered a roller coaster of emotions for her -- including sadness. In a wide-ranging interview for Variety's latest cover story, the 33-year-old singer addressed the challenges of superstardom, what it was like running into Melissa McCarthy after she beat her out for the Ursula role in Disney's live-action The Little Mermaid and her new Amazon series, Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Kanye West Steps Out With Kim Kardashian Look-Alike Chaney Jones, Hours After His 'Emotionally Distressed' Estranged Wife's Plea For Single Status

If Kanye West can't have Kim Kardashian, he'll take a Kim Kardashian look-alike. Hours after the rapper's "emotionally distressed" estranged wife filed new paperwork downright begging a judge to grant their divorce, Ye stepped out in Miami, Florida, with a woman who could easily pass for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star.
CELEBRITIES
The Morning Hustle

The Morning Hustle

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
375K+
Views
ABOUT

Listen to The Morning Hustle weekday mornings from 6-10AM EST!

 https://themorninghustle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy