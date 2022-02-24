5 Reasons Why The Fujifilm X-E4 Is The Perfect Street Photography Camera

Man, just imagine the cool photos you could make with the GFX 50R and the 30mm f3.5! If there is something to be excited for, it’s that the Fujifilm GFX 50R rebate is back. And it’s going for a super affordable price for what the camera is. What’s more, there are cash-back offerings on GF lenses. Is this finally the time you get into the Fujifilm GFX system? We know lots of you have been considering it. I mean, how do you beat the look of Fujifilm film simulations at a larger-than-full-frame size? It’s really difficult to square off against. But either way, you’ll want to check out these deals.

ELECTRONICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO