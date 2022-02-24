ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amanda Seyfried to star opposite Tom Holland in ‘The Crowded Room’ for Apple TV+

Cover picture for the articleApple TV+ announced that Amanda Seyfried has been cast opposite Tom Holland in upcoming anthology series “The Crowded Room.”. “The Crowded Room,” from writer Akiva Goldsman, will explore inspirational...

tvinsider.com

‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Star Emma Laird Joins Apple TV Series ‘The Crowded Room’

Emma Laird, best known for playing Iris in the crime series Mayor of Kingstown, has joined the cast of Apple TV+‘s The Crowded Room. Laird will star alongside Tom Holland, who plays Danny, a young man with multiple personalities, and Amanda Seyfried, who stars as his clinical psychologist. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Laird will play Danny’s high school girlfriend, the only one to recognize his heart and talent.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘The Crowded Room’: Sasha Lane, Christopher Abbott, Emma Laird Round Out Cast Of Apple TV+ Anthology Series

Click here to read the full article. Sasha Lane (Conversations with Friends) Christopher Abbott (Catch-22) and Emma Laird (Mayor of Kingstown) round out the cast of The Crowded Room, Apple’s seasonal anthology series from New Regency. They join previously announced Tom Holland, Amanda Seyfried and Emmy Rossum. Written and executive produced by Akiva Goldsman, The Crowded Room is an anthology series that will explore inspirational stories of those who have struggled with mental illness and learned to live successfully with it. The 10-episode first season is based in part on Goldsman’s own life and inspired by Daniel Keyes’ biography The Minds...
TV SERIES

