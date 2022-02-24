Amanda Seyfried to star opposite Tom Holland in ‘The Crowded Room’ for Apple TV+

Uncharted star Tom Holland says that improvisation played a huge role in the movie. During the Sony Creator to Creator series, the actor was joined by Reuben Fleischer, Neil Druckman, and Asad Qizilbash to discuss the upcoming blockbuster. Holland says that his back and forth with Mark Wahlberg had to be honed over time. Every one of the quips didn't land perfectly from the jump. But, as they got to know each other the Nathan Drake and Victor Sullivan actors actually formed quite a team. Druckmann was thrilled to hear this and said it mirrored their approach at Naughty Dog when making the series. So, if you were going into Uncharted to see some old-fashioned Nate and Sully bickering, you're probably going to get your wish. Check out what Holland said about filming down below.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO