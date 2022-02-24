Sipping Tequilas 101

Whether you drink it neat, on the rocks, or in a sophisticated Manhattan, bourbon is one of the most American drinks you can swig. In fact, whiskey needs to be made in America to count as bourbon. Bourbon also needs to contain at least 51% corn and spend time aging in new charred oak barrels. Making this type of booze is an art. Depending on the maker, you'll most likely detect perceptible hints of caramel, cinnamon, nutmeg, grain, wood, or flower (via The Whiskey Guide). The strength of the bourbon really depends on the exact aging process. According to Difford's Guide, there's no minimum aging requirement for bourbon, unless you want to call your bourbon a "straight" whiskey, in which case it needs to age for a minimum of two years in an oak cask.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 10 DAYS AGO