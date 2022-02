A 22-year-old woman was seriously injured in a hit-and-run incident in Medford over the weekend and now police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver. Police said at around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, a 22-year-old woman and her boyfriend exited a ride share near 125 Harvard St. in Medford. As they left the vehicle, a car struck the woman and seriously injured her. She was taken to Mass General Hospital and remains in serious condition, police said.

MEDFORD, MA ・ 7 HOURS AGO