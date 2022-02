We're still early in 2022, which means there's plenty of time for new smartphones to come out of nowhere and surprise us with their performance, design, cameras, and more. We've spotted the Oppo Find X5 series — especially the top-of-the-line Pro model — leaking out a few times over the last couple of months, showing off some unexpectedly promising photo-taking prowess. Now we know precisely when we're going to get our official glimpse at what these phones can do, along with some first official renders.

CELL PHONES ・ 8 DAYS AGO