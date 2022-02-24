ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Android Apps in Windows 11, Microsoft Edge Expands, and Why Is Nintendo Closing the Wii U and 3DS eShop?

By Christian Cawley
makeuseof.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's time for your weekly news of tech news and tips for technophobes. We look at the new Android app feature in Windows 11, how Microsoft Edge is...

www.makeuseof.com

Related
GeekyGadgets

How to clear cache on your Android device

Clearing the cache on your Android smartphone or tablet is a good idea from time to time as it may help speed up your device and also give you some additional storage space. We previously published a guide on how to clear the cache on the iPhone and this one covers how it can be done on your Android smartphone or tablet.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

How to hide your phone number on Android

Hiding your number on your smartphone can be useful when you want to make calls without giving out your number, this article is designed to help you hide your Phone number on Android devices. This is something that can be useful, for example, if you want to call a company...
CELL PHONES
CNET

How to clear your Galaxy, Pixel or other Android phone's cookies and cache

Your Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel or other Android phone is likely filled with data gathered from all over the internet by your web browser. This data, which makes up your browser cache and cookies, can be quite helpful: It can help the phone load up frequently used websites and keep you logged in to your accounts.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

How to delete your Google Chrome browsing history

If you've gone sicko mode, you may want to clean up that browser history... Google Chrome tracks all of your browser history unless you are in incognito mode. Whether you’re in class watching anime or at work, not working, that could be game over if you get caught. In any case, you will want to know how to delete your history on Google Chrome.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nintendo 3ds#Android Apps#New Nintendo#Video Game#Thegadgetmonkey#Stegnersaurus#The Really Useful Podcast#Join
Creative Bloq

Huge iPad deal: Apple's 2021 iPad hits lowest price at Amazon

For many of us, January probably isn't the best time to go buying a new tablet, even if there is money to be saved. Thankfully it's now February and Amazon is still offering its great deal on Apple's 2021 iPad with 256GB storage. Right now it's down to just $449, from its original price of $479. That's Amazon's lowest ever price for this iPad.
TECHNOLOGY
SPY

The Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet Is Just $45 Right Now (That’s About $450 Less Than an iPad)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Ever the resource for stellar deals, Amazon is dropping prices on some of its most coveted items this week. Right now, they’re offering fantastic savings on Fire TV Cubes, Roku TV Sticks, Smith & Wesson tactical gear, tax software and more. This week, one of the better price reductions is the Fire HD 8 tablet, which is being sold for 50% off today. At $44.95, this Fire HD 8 tablet is undoubtedly one of the best deals we’ve seen this month,...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Have Android 12 on your phone? Check out these hidden features

Android 12 is the newest phone OS from Google, and you'll already find it on a broad assortment of Androids -- from the Pixel 6 to Samsung's just-announced S22 lineup. (Here's how to find out when Android 12 is coming to your phone.) Android 12 has several new features to...
CELL PHONES
Gear Patrol

You Should Update Your iPhone Right Now, Here's Why

Apple typically rolls out a big software update to its iPhones and iPads every other month or so and, well, that time has once again around. The latest update, iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3, is available now to download — and it's a big one because it patches a security flaw in Safari.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Delete messages, photos and conversations from Facebook Messenger

If you are wondering how to delete messages from the Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Showing you how to delete single messages, conversations and photographs from your inbox, although remember this won’t delete them from your friends inbox and you can’t delete all your conversations at once but you can delete individual conversations one at a time.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

How to update your Roku device software

If you're among the devoted owners of Roku's popular streaming devices and platform, then you know how well they do their job of delivering access to all the streaming content you need. To make sure they run in tip-top shape, Roku devices are designed to automatically check for software updates...
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

These Lenovo Presidents' Day laptop deals start from only $99

A range of Lenovo laptop deals are already live ahead of the Presidents' Day sales with savings of up to 70% and prices starting from just $99. Whether you're after a bargain Chromebook, versatile 2-in-1 device or a high-performance ultrabook, there are some huge offers available today. We've picked out some of the very best right here.
ELECTRONICS
Benzinga

Dogecoin Does It Again, Hits Yet Another Major Milestone

What a day for Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE). The meme coin’s official Twitter account now has over three million followers. Today, Dogecoin became the second-largest crypto on the social media platform behind Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), and the Doge community was celebrating. Dogecoin’s popularity has skyrocketed with continued support from Tesla...
MARKETS
GeekyGadgets

How to update your Android carrier settings

We recently covered how to update your carrier settings on the iPhone, this guide will show you how to update your Android carrier settings on your Android Phone. Your mobile carrier may regularly send out carrier updates to your Android device, this article is designed to explain what these updates are and why you should install them on your device.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Windows 10: 61 Keyboard Shortcuts You'll Use Every Day

Windows 11 is out, but it's OK if you're still using Windows 10. Microsoft said it would continue support for its previous operating system through 2025. Windows 10 was designed to cater to touchscreens, but Microsoft still gave traditional PC users plenty of features. The operating system comes with plenty of built-in keyboard shortcuts -- including new shortcuts for the Command Prompt -- for those who prefer a physical keyboard.
COMPUTERS
digitalspy.com

The best Elden Ring pre-order deals on PS5, PS4, Xbox and PC

The epic new fantasy RPG from Dark Souls developers FromSoftware and Game of Thrones author George RR Martin is just around the corner, with Elden Ring set for release on Friday, February 25 on PlayStation, Xbox and PC. The highly anticipated title puts you in a vast open world known...
VIDEO GAMES
BBC

Nintendo receives backlash from fans over ending eShop purchases

Nintendo is facing a backlash from fans over its plan to end purchases on older generation Wii U and 3DS systems in March 2023. It means that consumers will no longer be able to buy hundreds of Nintendo's games from the past. Instead, gamers will have access to a smaller...
VIDEO GAMES

