How do you create a sense of community and belonging for children in a council estate destined for demolition?This is the question that charity My Yard was determined to answer by preserving the youthful and happy spirit of the community through a new photography collection Grange Farm Book, with photographs taken by a group of 10- to 16-year-olds using disposable cameras.Grange Farm council estate in London’s South Harrow has been changed beyond recognition for those who lived in the 282 properties there.Harrow Council has demolished the expensive-to-heat fibreglass-built flats and replaced them with new homes, with many non-secure housing residents...

VISUAL ART ・ 34 MINUTES AGO