Chart Industries: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

 1 day ago

BALL GROUND, Ga. (AP) _ Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $12.1 million. The Ball Ground, Georgia-based company said it had profit of...

Benzinga

Ecovyst: Q4 Earnings Insights

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 06:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ecovyst beat estimated earnings by 13.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.15. Revenue was up $111.30 million from the same period last...
Fortune

Zillow: Our 2022 housing forecast is way off—home prices now set to spike 16%

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Homebuyers got crushed last year as home prices soared at their highest clip on record. Housing economists saw that price growth—which peaked at a year-over-year rate of 20% last year—as simply unsustainable. Their economic models agreed: Among the seven forecast models reviewed by Fortune heading into 2022, every single one predicted home price growth would slow significantly this year.
Entrepreneur

Will Higher Oil & Natural Gas Prices Aid APA in Q4 Earnings?

APA Corporation APA is set to release fourth-quarter results on Feb 21. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter is a profit of $1.42 per share on revenues of $2 billion. Let’s delve into the factors that might have influenced the upstream operator’s performance in the December quarter....
Benzinga

Recap: Axon Enterprise Q4 Earnings

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Axon Enterprise beat estimated earnings by 155.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.46 versus an estimate of $0.18. Revenue was up $8.56 million from the same...
MarketWatch

Dell stock drops as earnings miss offsets new dividend

Dell Technologies Inc. shares dropped in the extended session Thursday after the computer maker’s earnings fell short of Wall Street expectations while the company’s board initiated a dividend. Dell. DELL,. -6.55%. shares fell 9% after hours, following a 1.7% decline in the regular session to close at $55.84.
MarketWatch

Bausch Health swings to a profit, while revenue and full-year outlook misses expectations

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. rallied 2.3% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the health care products company swung to fourth-quarter net income, while revenue and the full-year outlook fell shy of expectations. The company swung to net income of $69 million, or 19 cents a share, from a loss of $153 million, or 43 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted net income slipped to $463 million from $478 million, but the company did not provide adjusted earnings per share to compare with analyst expectations. Revenue fell 0.8% to $2.196 billion, missing the FactSet consensus of $2.207 billion, as Bausch and Lomb revenue rose 5.6% to $1.001 billion while Bausch Pharma revenue declined 5.6% to $1.195 billion. For 2022, the company expects revenue of $8.40 billion to $8.60 billion, below the FactSet consensus of $8.73 billion. The stock has lost 9.3% over the past three months through Tuesday, while the S&P 500 has declined 8.2%.
Benzinga

Recap: Southwestern Energy Q4 Earnings

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Southwestern Energy beat estimated earnings by 6.9%, reporting an EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.29. Revenue was up $2.17 billion from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: TPI Composites Q4 Earnings

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. TPI Composites missed estimated earnings by 52.23%, reporting an EPS of $-2.39 versus an estimate of $-1.57. Revenue was up $76.11 million from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: Open Lending Q4 Earnings

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Open Lending beat estimated earnings by 53.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.23 versus an estimate of $0.15. Revenue was up $12.00 million from the same...
Benzinga

A Preview Of Ecovyst's Earnings

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-02-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Ecovyst will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15. Ecovyst bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Benzinga

Preview: Freshpet's Earnings

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-02-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Freshpet will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.16. Freshpet bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Benzinga

Allscripts Healthcare: Q4 Earnings Insights

Allscripts Healthcare (NASDAQ:MDRX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Allscripts Healthcare beat estimated earnings by 146.88%, reporting an EPS of $0.79 versus an estimate of $0.32. Revenue was up $5.30 million from the same...
Benzinga

Applied Optoelectronics: Q4 Earnings Insights

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Applied Optoelectronics beat estimated earnings by 9.09%, reporting an EPS of $-0.2 versus an estimate of $-0.22. Revenue was up $1.63 million from the same...
Benzinga

Select Medical Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

Select Medical Holdings (NYSE:SEM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Select Medical Holdings beat estimated earnings by 19.35%, reporting an EPS of $0.37 versus an estimate of $0.31. Revenue was up $100.00 million from...
Benzinga

Calumet Specialty: Q4 Earnings Insights

Calumet Specialty (NASDAQ:CLMT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Calumet Specialty missed estimated earnings by 176.92%, reporting an EPS of $-1.08 versus an estimate of $-0.39. Revenue was up $311.90 million from the same...
Benzinga

Qurate Retail: Q4 Earnings Insights

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Qurate Retail missed estimated earnings by 32.2%, reporting an EPS of $0.4 versus an estimate of $0.59. Revenue was up $393.00 million from the same...
Entrepreneur

Element Solutions (ESI) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimate

Element Solutions Inc. ESI recorded earnings (as reported) from continuing operations of a penny per share in fourth-quarter 2021 compared with 12 cents in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) totalled 31 cents in the quarter, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 29 cents. The company generated...
