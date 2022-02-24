ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Videos show huge traffic jams as people flee Kyiv after Russia attacked Ukraine's capital as part of wider invasion

By Marianne Guenot
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wowEh_0eNjOgIX00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=134WjN_0eNjOgIX00
Ukrainian MP Ivanna Klympush sent Insider's Bill Bostock this video from her drive into Kyiv Thursday morning, as thousands of cars headed in the opposite direction after explosions in the city.

Insider

  • Videos from Ukrainian capital Kyiv show huge traffic jams as people flee the city.
  • Russia launched an attack on Ukraine early Thursday and blasts were heard in the capital.
  • Google Maps traffic data shows huge delays on roads heading west out of Kyiv.

Videos from around the Ukrainian capital Kyiv show roads backed up with seemingly endless traffic as citizens attempt to flee after Russia attacked Thursday.

Ukrainian MP Ivanna Klympush shared a video of the scene close to Kyiv with Insider's Bill Bostock, showing the traffic heading away from the city as she was driving into the capital on Thursday morning. You can see the video below:

Another video, from German outlet DW news, shows long traffic lines heading west out of Kyiv.

The video below, which does not have a timestamp, shows an aerial view of the traffic leaving Kyiv. It was posted by US news outlet The Recount.

According to Google Maps traffic data, several roads in the center of the capital have been closed, and traffic on the main roads out of the capital has ground close to a halt. Google traffic data shows delays of several hours on a number of main roads in the city.

Roads heading out to the west of the capital, which lead towards Poland and other Western European countries, are particularly busy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yBDEJ_0eNjOgIX00
Traffic in Kyiv on February 24, 2022, at 1:45PM, local time.

Google Maps

Poland, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, and the Czech Republican have said they are preparing for potentially millions of Ukrainian refugees.

Earlier on Thursday, Russia launched an attack on Ukraine . Ukraine's foreign ministry said Thursday this amounts to a "full-scale invasion," saying that Russia was attacking multiple Ukrainian cities "from different directions. " Explosions were heard in the capital soon after the attack was announced.

The Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky urged people to stay in their homes, stating "the army is doing its work."

He later tweeted that Ukraine would "give weapons to anyone who wants to defend the country. Be ready to support Ukraine in the squares of our cities."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Ukraine captures Russian tank battalion commander

The Ukrainian military claimed on Saturday to have captured the commanders and chief of staff of Russia’s tank battalion, 35th Motor Rifle Brigade, and provided photo evidence. Russian Major Schetkin Leonid Petrovich, along with his photo identification, military insignia and other personal belongings were photographed in Ukrainian custody and...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag

Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
Daily Beast

Putin Finally Cops to Dead Russian Troops in Ukraine

Moscow has publicly acknowledged that Russian troops have been killed in action in Ukraine, marking the first time the Kremlin has admitted to casualties among its army since President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of the neighboring country on Wednesday. “Unfortunately, there are killed and injured among our comrades,” Igor...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Jams#Russia#Ukraine#Us News#Kyiv#Ukrainian#Google Maps#German#Dw News#Dwnews#Western European#The Czech Republican#Foreign Ministry
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Hungary
NewsBreak
Google
Telegraph

Russian withdrawal may be a sign Vladimir Putin thinks he has already won

Vladimir Putin wrongfooted the world again on Tuesday with the surprise announcement Russia is withdrawing some of its troops from around Ukraine. The question facing the West now is whether the move is a sign the crisis is abating — or just another tactical manouvre on the part of the Kremlin.
POLITICS
CBS News

Trump's response to Putin's invasion of Ukraine reveals divisions among Republicans

Republican lawmakers and candidates are largely united in their belief that President Biden's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine has fallen short — in fact, it's former President Donald Trump's remarks on Vladimir Putin and Ukraine that are revealing fissures in the Republican Party over the scope of U.S. involvement in foreign conflicts.
POTUS
The US Sun

Will there be a US military draft?

THE US stopped using the draft in 1973 and has no current intentions of re-imposing it. It comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ordered reservists and regular citizens to be drafted into the country's military. What is the US military draft?. The US military draft is the mandatory enrolment of...
MILITARY
Fox News

Civilian hiding in bomb shelter says Russians soldiers are getting 'clobbered'

A civilian hiding in a bomb shelter said on Friday that Russia has no chance in taking over Ukraine. "I can tell you that I am here with an awful lot – a group of really angry people. They believe that if he occupies the country, then he has another thing coming for him. Apparently, according to official stats, there has been 2,800 Russian troops killed in Ukraine just today," Mychailo Wynnyckyj, associate professor at National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy, told "The Story w/ Martha McCallum" on Friday.
MILITARY
Business Insider

Business Insider

407K+
Followers
26K+
Post
200M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy