Rise & Shine! Your Newport County guide for Feb. 24

Rise & Shine! I’m Scott Barrett, digital editor for The Daily News, and today is Feb. 24, the 55th day of the year — 310 days remain in 2022. On this day in 1988, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a $200,000 settlement awarded to the Rev. Jerry Falwell for emotional distress after he was parodied in the adult magazine Hustler five years earlier. The high court ruled public figures can be the subject of satire based on the First Amendment’s protection of free speech.

Here & Now

• CJ's Tire & Auto Service is a small repair shop tucked away at the very end of JT Connell Highway in Newport. There's a small, but hard-working staff that's working even harder these days in the hopes of keeping the business alive.

According to police, a 24-year-old Middletown man has been charged with stealing tens of thousands of dollars from CJ's Tire. Now manager Rick Edwards says he's just trying to keep his head above water as the financial woes weigh on him.

“I mean, I’m hanging on here," he said. "I got friends that put it all out on Facebook. I’ve gotten some work out of it. People have called me for work. I just hope it keeps going. I just hope this guy gets what he deserves."

Read the exclusive story from reporter Laura Damon here.

• The daily case rate of COVID-19 in Newport County is the lowest it’s been since mid-November, according to data released Wednesday by the state Department of Health. Get the latest town-by-town case breakdown here.

• Speaking of COVID, Gov. Dan McKee and other state officials provided an update Wednesday that centered around vaccines in schools. Read the recap here.

• Daily News food columnist Dan Lederer this week pens a tribute to Yordi Arevalo, the restaurant worker who was shot and killed earlier this month. "Dealing with the loss of someone like Yordi happens all too frequently in our business. This should’t be part of the job," he writes. Read the column here.

• Speaking of food writers, Gail Ciampa of The Providence Journal has a piece on Plant City X, a vegetarian joint with a location in Middletown. "This is the future of fast food," says owner Kim Anderson. Read the story here.

• There was no shortage of dramatic moments Tuesday night when the Rogers boys basketball team outlasted Coventry in overtime to advance in the Division II playoffs. Sports reporter Steve Rogers has a recap and a look ahead. Read it here.

• Speaking of high school sports, today marks your last chance to vote for The Newport Daily News Athlete of the Week. Find the nominees and cast your ballot here.

• Highlighted by the sale of a $1.6 million home on Historic Hill, find the latest property transfers in Newport County here.

• The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Newport County starting late Thursday and lasting through Friday evening as the area could receive up to 5 inches of snow.

• From the inbox: According to recent study, Rhode Island has the fifth-longest hospital emergency care wait time in the U.S., with an average of 185 minutes. The District of Columbia ranks No. 1 at 240 minutes, followed by Maryland (228), Delaware (195) and Massachusetts (189).

• Thank you to everyone who became a digital subscriber these past two days. Your support is greatly appreciated. If you didn't take advantage of that great deal, our six months for $1 trial subscription is still on the table. Click here to get started.

Got a news tip, story idea or just want to drop me a line? Don't be a stranger. Send an email to sbarrett@newportri.com.

Born today

Brian Flores (football coach), 39

Lleyton Hewitt (athlete), 39

Floyd Mayweather Jr. (athlete), 45

Kristin Davis (actress), 57

Phil Knight (businessman), 84

Weather report

Low tides: 7:22 a.m., 7:01 p.m.

High tides: 1:19 a.m., 1:48 p.m.

Sunrise: 6:25 a.m. Sunset: 5:31 p.m.

Water temperature: 39.8 degrees.

Municipal meetings

Newport

Zoning Board of Review, 6:30 p.m.

Middletown

Board of Tax Assessment Review, 3 p.m.

Tree Commission, 4 p.m.

Portsmouth

Tax Assessment Review Board, 7 p.m.

Tiverton

Historical Cemeteries Commission, 6 p.m.

Local obituaries

Today is …

National Chili Day

World Bartender Day

National Toast Day

Not all morning newsletters are created equal. Rise & Shine! has become the go-to source for Newport County residents. Help spread the word. Forward this to a friend, who can get their own copy by signing up here.