Lewis Hamilton’s accusations of possible bias among race stewards has provoked a quick response from the FIA.The Mercedes man spoke on Wednesday about a lack of diversity in the stewards’ room, calling for more female representation among those in the hotseats, adding that it “would be awesome to have a male and female as the two race directors.”However, he also added his claim that some individuals currently in position failed to always take an objective view on situations, allowing their personal feelings for drivers to get in the way of applying regulations.“We need to make sure we’ve got non-biased stewards,”...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO