Delgado reintroduces bill to support community college and career technical education students

Mid-Hudson News Network
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON – Congressman Antonio Delgado (D, NY-19) joined Rep. Alma Adams, PhD (D, NC-12) in reintroducing the Gateway to Careers Act. The legislation would create a career pathway grant program, funding partnerships between community or technical colleges and workforce development partners such as state...

midhudsonnews.com

