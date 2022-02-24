Delgado reintroduces bill to support community college and career technical education students

More than a thousand students learned about the many paths they could take after graduation at the sixth annual Villages High School College and Career Expo. Representatives from more than 60 businesses, colleges and other institutions attended Thursday’s event at The Villages High School gym. “This is a labor of love, with so many networking opportunities for our students and business partners,” said Tara Milow, enrollment and VCS campus logistics coordinator, who coordinated the expo. “We have a little bit of everything here, so it gives them all sorts of options.” Students from VHS, Wildwood Middle High School and South Sumter High School learned about opportunities with businesses such as Citizens First Bank and Galaxy Home Solutions Inc. Some companies, such as Delta Air Lines, came ready to offer students part-time jobs or summer internships.

