ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield County, CT

Residents give back in 9th annual Fairfield County's Giving Day

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mor78_0eNjM8Um00

Residents are giving back for Fairfield County's Giving Day.

The ninth annual event is put on by Fairfield County's Community Foundation.

The event started in 2014 and has raised $11.5 million for dozens of nonprofits in the area.

The event is a 24-hour virtual day of giving.

Those interested in donating can head to fcgives.org and search for a nonprofit that is participating.

Gov. Ned Lamont declared Thursday Fairfield County's Giving Day.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Newburgh to hold meeting on whether to continue masking in schools

The Newburgh Board of Education is holding a special meeting tonight to decide whether to continue masking in schools. The district released a statement online saying that board members will review their pandemic policy that's been in place since 2020. Schools around the Hudson Valley responded quickly Sunday following Gov....
NEWBURGH, NY
News 12

Gov. Hochul ending state school mask mandate Wednesday

Students, parents, and teachers are preparing for a major change in the classroom this week as the state’s mask mandate is set to be lifted on Wednesday. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Sunday that the statewide masking requirement in schools would be lifted by March 2. Gov. Hochul cited declining...
EDUCATION
News 12

Hudson Valley cheers end of mask mandate in schools

Parents across the Hudson Valley are cheering Gov. Kathy Hochul's decision to lift the mask mandate in schools starting on Wednesday. Gov. Hochul made the announcement Sunday, citing high vaccination rates, and a plunge in COVID-19 numbers the last few weeks as reasons for the decision. However, she wants counties where transmission is higher to decide on guidelines for themselves.
YONKERS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fairfield County, CT
Fairfield County, CT
Government
Fairfield County, CT
Society
Local
Connecticut Society
Local
Connecticut Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
News 12

As masks come off outdoors on public school grounds, many wonder when students can take them off indoors

Students were allowed to take off their masks and show their smiles again after the outdoor mask mandate for New York City public schools was removed. Many are wondering when will masks be optional inside school buildings following the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday. The CDC dropped its mask recommendation for people who do not have pre-existing conditions and who live in areas with low or medium COVID-19 rates.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Foundation#Fcgives Org
News 12

New York to lift statewide school mask mandate by March 2

New York’s statewide masking requirement in schools will be lifted by March 2, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Sunday, citing a dramatic drop in COVID-19 infections and new federal guidelines. Hours later, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said he’s considering lifting vaccine mandates on restaurants, bars and theaters by...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

New York City mayor plans to lift indoor vaccine mandate

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced Sunday that a dramatic drop in coronavirus infections could lead to the lifting of vaccine mandates on restaurants, bars and theaters as soon as March 7. His announcement came shortly after Gov. Kathy Hochul announced her own plans Sunday to lift the state’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
News 12

Guide: St. Patrick's Day Parades and events on Long Island

Looking to celebrate St. Patrick's Day? What better way to celebrate than heading out to a parade? Here is a list of parades around Long Island. PLEASE NOTE: Dates/times are subject to change. Please check before heading out. Please follow all proper COVID-19 guidelines at events. UPCOMING EVENTS. Saturday, March...
POLITICS
News 12

Fires damage Westchester homes over the weekend

Two blazes kept firefighters busy across Westchester County this weekend. Crews were called to battle a four-alarm blaze that devoured a home in White Plains on Saturday. Firefighters were called to Old Mamaroneck Road around 1:45 p.m. No one was hurt but the cause of the flames is still under investigation.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
News 12

News 12

54K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy