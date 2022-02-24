Residents give back in 9th annual Fairfield County's Giving Day
Residents are giving back for Fairfield County's Giving Day.
The ninth annual event is put on by Fairfield County's Community Foundation.
The event started in 2014 and has raised $11.5 million for dozens of nonprofits in the area.
The event is a 24-hour virtual day of giving.
Those interested in donating can head to fcgives.org and search for a nonprofit that is participating.
Gov. Ned Lamont declared Thursday Fairfield County's Giving Day.
Comments / 0