Oklahoma City, OK

Prepare for another day of hazardous driving across Oklahoma

 1 day ago
VIDEO: Owasso roads covered in sleet Owasso roads are covered in a blanket of white, and it’s not fluffy snow drivers are seeing. It’s hard sleet.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Light freezing precipitation is creating a thin layer of ice in many areas of the state.

Oklahoma Department of Transportation and Oklahoma Turnpike Authority crews report slick and hazardous conditions in South central, Southeastern, East central, and Northeastern Oklahoma. Slick spots are still reported in the Southwest, North central and Central parts of the state.

Winter precipitation is expected to increase throughout the morning hours, causing deteriorating conditions and impacting morning commutes especially south and east of I-44.

Highways in the Oklahoma City metro area remain partially clear with ramps remaining covered and slick spots throughout. Tulsa metro highways have at least one clear lane in each direction with adjacent lanes and ramps still sleet covered.

I-35 is clear from the Kansas state line to SH-51 in Payne County, with slick spots and packed sleet reported through Central and Southern Oklahoma.

Turnpikes statewide are mostly clear but some lanes still have a thin layer of sleet. Motorists are reminded to use caution when traveling.

Drivers should continue to use extreme caution through the morning hours and expect potentially very slick and hazardous conditions as precipitation increases throughout the morning in many parts of the state. It will take time to clear accumulated ice due to low temperatures and additional precipitation. ODOT and OTA crews will continue plowing and salt/sand operations in all affected counties and on all affected turnpikes.

Motorists should closely follow the forecast and check current road conditions on the interactive travel map at www.okroads.org or through the free Drive Oklahoma mobile app. REMEMBER during snowy and icy conditions, motorists are asked to:

  • Stay about 200 feet behind road clearing equipment; crews need room to maneuver and can engage plowing or spreading materials without notice.
  • Allow extra space between vehicles to provide adequate distance for braking.
  • Be aware of “black ice,” which looks wet on the roadway but is a thin layer of ice.
  • Be patient, plan trips ahead and allow extra time in reaching destinations.

