The weekend looks dry across the Susquehanna Valley but it'll start out chilly. With diminishing winds we'll drop to the mid 20s. With a mix of sun and clouds Saturday will stay in the 30s. Temperatures will rebound to near 50 Sunday ahead of a cold front. that front could bring a few flurries or even a snow shower toward evening. Behind the front look for a cold & sunny Monday in the 30s. Most of next week looks quiet. There could be a flurry or shower Later Tuesday and again Later Thursday and high temperatures will be in the 40s. But it should turn milder for the first weekend of March.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO