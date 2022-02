Not everyone has lost faith in Panthers’ quarterback Sam Darnold. “I know everybody has kind of punted on Sam,” NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah said. “But golly, maybe I’m just a slave to my college grade, but I liked him so much coming out of USC, and you still think that’s in there somewhere, if they can find a way to put the other pieces in place. I wouldn’t totally give up on that one yet.”

NFL ・ 3 HOURS AGO