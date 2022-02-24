ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Is Dogecoin Crashing Today?

By Shivdeep Dhaliwal
Benzinga
Benzinga
 1 day ago
Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) plunged 15% to $0.11 in the early hours of Thursday as Russia’s President Vladimir Putin announced military action against Ukraine.

Dogecoin Price Performance

Time-frame % Change (+/-)

24-hour -15%

24-hour against Bitcoin -3.9%

24-hour against Ethereum -2%

7-day -24.3%

30-day -14.2%

YTD performance

-46.4%

Why Is It Moving? DOGE traded sharply lower alongside other major coins as the global cryptocurrency market cap decreased 8% to $1.6 trillion.

DOGE was not among the most mentioned coins on Twitter at press time. The three most discussed coins on the social media platform were Elrond, Bitcoin, and Ethereum. They attracted 2,983, 1,632, and 894 tweets, respectively.

Ahead of the Russian announcement on Wednesday evening, risk assets — including cryptocurrencies — were seen trading lower. Evidence of de-risking was visible as investors moved into stablecoins.

DOGE core developer Ross Nicoll said he was stepping away from the project citing the “stress involved,” which he said was “overwhelming.” Nicoll would be quitting the board of directors at the Dogecoin Foundation as a result.

Meanwhile, a report shared with Benzinga by Finder suggests that DOGE is expected to reach the $0.163 level by the end of 2022. By 2030, the coin is expected to hit $0.541, according to a panel associated with the firm behind the report.

Dogecoin Chatter: The focus of conversations turned to Ukraine after Putin announced a “special military operation” on Wednesday night. Post, the Russian leader’s televised appearance blasts were heard in the Ukrainian capital and other major cities of the country.

DOGE co-creator Billy Markus expressed his dismay over the eruption of hostilities in a tweet.

Markus said it was not appropriate to post memes given the circumstances, but “cute doges are always ok.”

UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag

Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
