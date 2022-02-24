ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Inari Medical Reports Mixed Q4 Earnings, Guides FY22 Sales Above Consensus

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
Benzinga
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AgLmH_0eNjKQGd00

Inari Medical Inc's (NASDAQ: NARI) Q4 revenue was $83.2 million, up 14% sequentially and 71% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $78.16 million.

  • The sequential growth was driven by continued U.S. commercial expansion and new product introductions.
  • The gross margin was 90.1% compared to 92.4% a year ago, modestly lower primarily due to the move to its larger production facility in Q4 FY21.
  • Operating expenses reached $73.2 million, compared to $37.9 million in Q4 FY20, mainly driven by an increase in personnel-related costs on increased headcount to fund the expansion of the commercial, R&D, and clinical and support organizations.
  • Inari posted Q4 EPS of $0.02, down from $0.13 a year ago and below the consensus of $0.03.
  • The company treated 7,700 patients, up 15% sequentially. Over 90% of overall procedures and sequential procedural growth came from non-COVID patients.
  • Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $180.1 million.
  • Guidance: Inari Medical expects FY22 sales of $350 million - $360 million, reflecting a Y/Y growth of approximately 26% - 30%, compared to the consensus of $336.74 million.
  • Price Action: NARI shares closed lower by 1.63% at $76.00 on Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Putin's Aggressive Moves Against Ukraine Lead To Bloodbath In Global Markets — Asia, Crypto, US Futures Suffer — Gold, Oil See Major Spikes

The move by Russian President Vladimir Putin to recognize two breakaway regions of Ukraine and subsequent movement of armed personnel and weapons in those areas threw the world’s markets into a state of a tizzy. Putin’s Announcement, West’s Sanctions: Witnesses reported seeing columns of military vehicles, including tanks, around...
WORLD
Motley Fool

Market Sell-Off: This Growth Stock Could Skyrocket 260% (or More), Says Wall Street

Investors should never rely solely on an analyst’s price target when picking stocks. Riskified leans on artificial intelligence to reduce false declines and other fraud-related expenses. After missing third-quarter earnings estimates, Riskified stock trades 81% below its high. Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) is a fintech company that uses artificial intelligence to...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nari#Inari Medical Inc#Y Y#Fy20#Non Covid
Benzinga

Penumbra Posts Mixed Bag Q4 Results, Reports Topline Growth Of 22%

Penumbra Inc (NYSE: PEN) posted Q4 FY21 revenue of $204 million, +22.2% Y/Y (up 23% in constant currency), beating the consensus of $194.30 million. Revenue from sales of vascular products grew 30.4% (31.1%) to $113.6 million. Revenue from sales of neuro products grew 13.3% (14.1%) to $90.4 million. The gross...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Family Handyman

Why Lumber Prices Are Soaring Again in 2022

The price of lumber in the U.S. has been on a roller coaster since the start of the pandemic. A host of factors drove the price up and down the last two years, creating uncertainty for homebuilders and anyone looking to purchase lumber for a project. Lumber prices peaked in...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Texas Original's 20 mg THC-Only Gummies Now Available For Qualifying Patients

Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation revealed that its 20 mg THC-only gummies are now available for qualifying patients. TXOG’s fast-acting, strawberry passion fruit-flavored gummies offer patients a more efficient treatment option to mitigate symptoms such as pain, insomnia, night terrors and nausea. Ahead of the gummies’ launch, TXOG conducted a...
TEXAS STATE
Benzinga

Why Ford, GM And Tesla Shares Are Falling Today

Shares of several companies in the automotive & auto component sectors, including Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), are all trading lower from pressure in the overall market as investors weigh the potential economic impacts from rising Russia-Ukraine tensions. US indices at-large are trading...
STOCKS
Benzinga

15 Stocks To Watch During Russia-Ukraine Conflict

President Joe Biden is expected to announce a new set of sanctions Tuesday against Russia after President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into two separatist pro-Moscow regions in eastern Ukraine after recognizing their independence on Monday. Biden has indicated that the United States will take action if necessary, leaving American investors...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

During Tuesday's trading, 505 companies set new 52-week lows. The company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB). Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) was the biggest...
DETROIT, MI
Coinspeaker

HD Stock Drops 8.85%, Home Depot Reports Q4 and 2021 Results that Fell Short of Wall Street’s Expectations

During the fourth quarter, Home Depot reported earnings of $3.21 per share and announced a 15% dividend increase. The stock of the home improvement retailer Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) fell as much as 8.6 percent on Tuesday. However, the broader market recorded a sell-off yesterday. Nevertheless, the company reported its fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 that somehow fell short of analysts’ expectations.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
30K+
Followers
110K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy