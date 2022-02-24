Sheriff: Deadly NC convenience store shooting was self-defense

LA GRANGE, N.C. (WNCT) – A man has been arrested and is facing charges in the shooting death of another man at a La Grange convenience store Tuesday night.

Julius Graham of La Grange was identified by Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office detectives and SBI agents as the suspect in the shooting death of Terrence Outlaw Jr. at the Stop N Go store in La Grange on Tuesday. On Wednesday at around 4 p.m., Graham turned himself in to the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said Graham cooperated with detectives and provided a statement about the incident. It has been determined that Graham was acting in self-defense after Outlaw pulled a gun on Graham.

“We obtained camera footage from numerous different angles inside the store,” Lenoir County Sheriff Ronnie Ingram said. “These recordings helped us identify Graham, but also provided evidence that the deceased pulled a firearm first. Detectives, an assistant district attorney and I reviewed the camera footage and evidence from the scene.

“It has been determined that Graham was not the aggressor and that he acted in self-defense.”

Graham still faces charges from the incident. He was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by felon and obstruction of justice. Graham was held at the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Detention Center under a $40,000 secured bond.

“We have already met with relatives of Terrence Outlaw Jr. and explained the legal facts of the case, but in the end, the loss of life is never easy for families,” Ingram said. “My thoughts and prayers go out to them for their loss.”

The sheriff commended his staff for their long hours and work on this incident. He also thanked the public and the NCSBI for their assistance in the investigation.

