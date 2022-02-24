ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

MoDOT crews to work around the clock today clearing roads

By Ala Errebhi
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MfbS7_0eNjJb3x00

ST. LOUIS – A mixture of sleet and snow continues Thursday and MoDOT crews are expecting to work around the clock to get those roads cleared.

Road crews have been busy. They were able to pre-treat the roads since the weather moved in as snow and not rain.

Top story – Video: Women robbed at gunpoint during home invasion in north St. Louis

The first round started as snow and then switched to a mix of sleet and ice. By Wednesday evening, it was back to all snow. The evening commute had no serious issues, but MoDOT urges drivers to be cautious of possible slick roads during both rush hour commutes Thursday. Road crews have had all night to get things cleared as best they can for the morning rush.

MoDOT crews started working on the roads at noon Wednesday and will work around the clock throughout Thursday treating the roads during this storm. Make sure to give them plenty of room so they can safely clear the roads.

Trending: High tech underground business complex hidden near this Illinois town

Check the traffic map for the latest road conditions, accidents, and backups along your route. Download the FOX 2 News App for the latest updates and alerts while you travel.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 2

MoDOT crews busy this weekend patching potholes

ST. LOUIS – MoDOT crews are transitioning their equipment Friday in order to go from plowing snow to patching potholes. MoDOT is urging drivers to be aware because 20 to 30 crews will be out all weekend long filling potholes in all five counties that the St. Louis MoDOT district covers. MoDOT said the repeated […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Saint Louis, MO Traffic
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Traffic
FOX 2

Subdivisions and neighborhoods still slick Friday morning

ST. LOUIS – Some subdivisions and neighborhood streets are still a concern Friday morning. As people head out to get to work on time some of their first steps could be dangerous. FOX 2 reporter Chris Regnier found that there was quite a bit of slickness on driveways and sidewalks Friday morning. The roads are […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Modot
FOX 2

Person hit and killed on SB I-55 near Fairmont City, Illinois

FAIRMONT CITY, Ill. – A person was hit and killed early Monday morning in a crash along southbound I-55. It happened just before 2 a.m. about one mile from the Granite City – Collinsville Road exit. The driver of the car was also injured and taken to the hospital. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter […]
FAIRMONT CITY, IL
FOX 2

Over 60 animals killed in Missouri barn fire

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Fire crews responded to a large fire in Greene County on East Division Street in Greene County. The barn fire is at Division and Missouri 125, east of Highway 65. Crews were called to the scene shortly after 5:15 a.m. Monday. Ozarks First talked to the Strafford Fire Chief and a neighbor […]
GREENE COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
FOX 2

Car crashes into pole in Cahokia Heights early Friday morning

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – A car crashed into a pole early Friday morning in Cahokia Heights, Illinois. The crash happened just after 2:30 a.m. on Saint Michael Drive. A woman was driving the vehicle, and police said she was traveling at a high rate of speed. She and the passenger were not injured. FOX 2’s […]
CAHOKIA, IL
FOX 2

FOX 2

19K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy