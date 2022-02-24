Accused N.J. cops paid to stay home, costing $1M and counting

A school district in Cumberland County is returning to a regular classroom schedule Monday after switching to early dismissals for four weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic. Millville made the month-long scheduling change at the middle school and both high schools due to so many teachers staying home — up to 20 percent on some days – that students were congregating in cafeterias and auditoriums for up to 90 minutes. Elementary school students were not affected.

MILLVILLE, NJ ・ 4 HOURS AGO