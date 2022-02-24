ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accused N.J. cops paid to stay home, costing $1M and counting

By Riley Yates
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story is part of The Pay Check, an in-depth look at...

Gunman on bike convicted of killing 1 man, wounding another in Camden shooting

A 50-year-old man has been convicted of murder in a shooting nearly four years ago in Camden that left one man dead and another injured. Jermaine Venable, of Clementon, was seated on his bicycle when he opened fire on two men in a parked car near the corner of 4th Street and Kaighn Avenue on July 18, 2018, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday.
CAMDEN, NJ
Second person charged in shooting death in Trenton last summer

A 26-year-old Mercer County man already in custody for an unrelated parole violation has been charged with shooting and killing a 37-year-old in Trenton last summer. Domonic Hodges, of Hamilton is charged with murder, felony murder, robbery and weapons offenses, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday. Hodges, of...
TRENTON, NJ
Passenger indicted in road rage shooting with kids in car

A grand jury has indicted a South Jersey man on six counts in connection with an alleged road rage shooting incident that spanned multiple towns last year. Marvin S. Pressley, 27, of Woodbury, was a passenger in a car driven by his pregnant fiancé and occupied by two children on Dec. 5 when prosecutors allege he opened fire on another driver who apparently cut them off.
WOODBURY, NJ
Body recovered from Raritan River

A body was found floating in the Raritan River between New Brunswick and Highland Park late Thursday morning, authorities said. Firefighters on a New Brunswick Fire Department boat located the middle-aged man, a department spokesman said. His remains were turned over to the Middlesex County medical examiner. Highland Park police...
HIGHLAND PARK, NJ
Month of early dismissals due to COVID ends for N.J. district, as it preps to go mask optional

A school district in Cumberland County is returning to a regular classroom schedule Monday after switching to early dismissals for four weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic. Millville made the month-long scheduling change at the middle school and both high schools due to so many teachers staying home — up to 20 percent on some days – that students were congregating in cafeterias and auditoriums for up to 90 minutes. Elementary school students were not affected.
MILLVILLE, NJ
