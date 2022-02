The latest edition of the NHL Stat Corner features a highly entertaining night with a ton of stats and milestones to go around for players and teams. We start with Patrik Laine‘s domination as of late and then head over to the Vancouver Canucks, where a ton happened in their win over the Calgary Flames. Then it’s all about Auston Matthews in Toronto, Igor Shesterkin in New York, and the Florida Panthers’ success over the Columbus Blue Jackets, plus much more.

NHL ・ 30 MINUTES AGO