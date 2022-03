The major currency pair is consolidating in mid-February. On Monday, 14 February 2022, the asset is trading at 1.1340. Investors are still impressed by the January inflation data from the US. The CPI showed 7.5% y/y – the reading no one has seen in over 40 years. Inflation higher than expected gives the US Fed the ground to raise the rate and reduce its own balance quickly and without any limitations.

CURRENCIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO