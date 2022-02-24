ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opera Australia loses its head

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLyndon Terracini will step down as artistic director of Opera Australia at end of 2023. He will be 73 on departure. The announcement came pretty promptly from the newly installed CEO Fiona Allan:. ‘Although I have not been...

slippedisc.com

NPR

Australia reopens its borders to international visitors

CANBERRA, Australia — International tourists and business travelers began arriving in Australia with few restrictions on Monday for the first time in almost two years after the government lifted some of the most draconian pandemic measures of any democracy in the world. Vaccinated travelers were greeted at Sydney's airport...
TENNIS
Slipped Disc

Australia sees its first indigenous conductor

When Aaron Wyatt conducted the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra at an outdoor concert this week, he broke a long taboo. Three other indigenous musicians were also called in to play in the orchestra. Wyatt said: ‘For a very long time I was with the WA Symphony Orchestra as a casual and...
WORLD
Slipped Disc

English opera loses its only leader

Opera North has made it known that David Greed, only leader of the Orchestra of Opera North since its inception in 1978, will step down after Wagner’s Parsifal this summer. He was the youngest concertmaster in the country when appointed and ON claims he is now the longest-serving Orchestra Leader in Europe.
PERFORMING ARTS
Slipped Disc

Mourning for an Australian composer, 86

The death has been conveyed of the accomplished Australian composer and broadcaster Nigel Butterley. Educated in Sydney and London, he staged one hilarious collaboration, First Day Covers, with Barrie Humphries in his Edna Everage role. He also wrote much else for Australian orchestras. Image: Australian Music Centre: Bridget Elliot.
MUSIC
Variety

Fremantle Restructures Australia Formats Business Under Eureka Leadership

Click here to read the full article. Leading production conglomerate Fremantle announced a new structure in Australia that will bring the development and production of all its entertainment, reality, and game show formats under the control of unscripted producer, Eureka Productions. Eureka is led by co-CEOs Chris Culvenor and Paul Franklin. Fremantle Australia’s interim CEO, Greg Woods will take on the firm’s CEO role permanently and lead the other side of Fremantle’s Australian business. This will focus on the development and production of drama, documentaries, and factual-skewing programs. The new structure follows Fremantle’s increased shareholding in Eureka last year...
ECONOMY
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Huge Roman mosaic unearthed in London in ‘once-in-a-lifetime find’

Archaeologists have uncovered the largest area of Roman mosaic found in London in more than half a century.The precious tile work from “the heyday of Roman London” was discovered at a building site near the Shard in Southwark.It once decorated the floor of a Roman dining room, experts believe.Flowers and geometric patterns adorn the two embellished panels, which are thought to be almost 2,000 years old. Museum of London Archaeology (MOLA) site supervisor Antonietta Lerz said it was “a once-in-a-lifetime find in London”.“When the first flashes of colour started to emerge through the soil everyone on site was very excited,”...
SCIENCE
Primetimer

Snowfall is, "in its vicious way, one of the most powerfully nostalgic shows on television"

The FX cocaine saga, which returns this week for Season 5 is a Wonder Years for the drug trade, says Mike Hale. "Its picture of Los Angeles in the mid-1980s may not be realistic in the strict sense, but it’s true to an idea of the city at that time as promulgated by John Singleton, one of the show’s creators, and the show allies itself with that mythos in clever ways," says Hale. "When the family at the story’s center goes ballistic in the new season after a neighborhood rapper rhymes about their business, a light goes on in the eyes of one of the crew: It’s 1986, and he sees gangsta rap coming." Hale adds that Snowfall borrows some "tragic-young-men archetypes" from Singleton's Boyz N The Hood, "and their melodramatic pull is another ingredient in the show’s appeal. But Snowfall has taken a cooler and more understated approach — the romanticism and sensationalism are there, but they’re moderated by dry humor, on one hand, and an effective calibration of cold dread, on the other... Rather than a rueful tragedy, it is — so far — a Horatio Alger tale of aspirational capitalism, one that adds systemic racism and automatic weapons to the barriers facing the hero."
LOS ANGELES, CA
loudersound.com

Mark Lanegan dead at 57

Screaming Trees singer and solo artist Mark Lanegan has died aged 57. The news was confirmed by a post on his social media pages. The post read: "Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland. "A beloved singer, songwriter, author and musician he...
MUSIC
SheKnows

Young & Restless Sends an Upsetting Message to ‘Ashtoria’ Fans

We knew all along that The Young and the Restless’ Ashland was no saint. You don’t get a nickname like the Locke Ness Monster by playing fair and square. But we — along with a legion of “Ashtoria” fans — bought hook, line and sinker his love for Victoria. So the bombshell that was dropped in the February 23 episode gave us pause.
TV SERIES
Slipped Disc

Is this the dawn of the semi-conductor?

In a feature-length London interview with the Times, Daniel Harding talks through his decision to become a part-time commercial pilot with the Air France airline. “The weird thing about conducting is that I can spend an enormous number of weeks away from home but still have a lot of time to myself,” he says. “In Stockholm, for instance, we rehearse from 10am to 2.30pm each day. So I realised I had hours each afternoon when I could be challenging my brain instead of watching Netflix or wandering round the park.”
MUSIC
simpleflying.com

LATAM Outlines Its Return To Australia & New Zealand

South American LATAM Airlines Group, has set a date to restart its routes between Chile, Australia, and New Zealand. Over the last two years, the connectivity between South America and Oceania has been cut due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic across the region. The three airlines operating flights...
WORLD
Slipped Disc

Son of two opera stars has died

The death has been announced of Wolfgang Marc Berry, a teacher at the Joe Zawinul Music School. He was 62. Wolfgang was the son of Golden Age stars Walter Berry and Christa Ludwig. He once wrote Austria’s Eurovision entry. May they rest in peace.
ENTERTAINMENT
Slipped Disc

Berlin Philharmonic loses its first US player

The first American-born player of the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra will play his last concerts this weekend. Stefan de Leval Jezierski, 67, has held the third horn seat since 1978. There will be a farewell party for him after Mahler’s second symphony. Stefan, originally from Boston, will continue to play...
MUSIC

