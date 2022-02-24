ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

Driver dead after SUV overturns, hits building in Greenville Co.

By Robert Cox
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XXj01_0eNjFsOY00

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – A driver died early Thursday morning when their SUV crashed into a building in Greenville County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 3:00 a.m. on Augusta Road near Waycross Church Road.

2-year-old child dies in Greenville Co., deputies investigating

Troopers said an SUV was headed southbound on Augusta Road when it ran off the road, overturned, and hit a building.

The 23-year-old driver of the SUV died from their injuries at the scene of the crash.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

2 charged following house break-in in McDowell Co.

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office has charged two people in connection to a house break-in in Marion. According to the sheriff’s office, on Feb. 5, a Marion man reported his residence on Lukin St. had been broken into and items were stolen. On Feb. 10, detectives with the sheriff’s office located numerous […]
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
WSPA 7News

Teen playing hoops, a nearby driver are both injured by Lancaster gunfire

LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A teenager who was playing basketball with friends and a nearby driver were both injured by gunfire Friday evening, the Lancaster Police Department said Saturday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 7 p.m. on Gay Street Friday evening. A teenager and one other individual were located suffering […]
LANCASTER, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville County, SC
Sports
Greenville County, SC
Crime & Safety
Greenville County, SC
Accidents
County
Greenville County, SC
WSPA 7News

Man arrested after deputies find dog tortured in Union Co.

WARNING: Details of this story are graphic and may disturb some people. UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested after deputies with the Union County Sheriff’s Office found a dog screwed into a door frame. According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy was flagged down by a county employee and was told that […]
UNION COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suv#Traffic Accident#Greenville Co#Sc#Troopers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
WSPA 7News

Darlington Co. to break ground on $4M museum expansion

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Darlington County is getting ready to break ground on a massive new addition to the county’s museum. The ceremony is scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday on the grounds of the current museum in Darlington. The new museum building is a gift from Carolyn “Bet” Norment Phillips, who left $4 million to […]
DARLINGTON, SC
WSPA 7News

Senate OKs banning ‘Carolina Squat’ truck modification in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A bill making it illegal to significantly raise the front end of a truck or other vehicle while lowering the back end has passed the South Carolina Senate. Senators voted 33-1 on Thursday to ban what is commonly called the “Carolina Squat.” North Carolina passed a law to ban the modification […]
POLITICS
WSPA 7News

SC House OKs bill increasing fines for bothering alligators

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A bill increasing the penalties for bothering or feeding an alligator in South Carolina has unanimously passed the state House. The bill would allow a $500 to $1,000 fine for people who “feed, entice, or molest” an alligator. The current fines are $100 to $150. The bill now heads for the […]
ANIMALS
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy