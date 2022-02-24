Driver dead after SUV overturns, hits building in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – A driver died early Thursday morning when their SUV crashed into a building in Greenville County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 3:00 a.m. on Augusta Road near Waycross Church Road.

Troopers said an SUV was headed southbound on Augusta Road when it ran off the road, overturned, and hit a building.

The 23-year-old driver of the SUV died from their injuries at the scene of the crash.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

