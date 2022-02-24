ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OKWU BASKETBALL: Red-hot Lady Eagles sizzle to victory in opening round of KCAC tourney

By Mike Tupa, Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
Examiner Enterprise
Examiner Enterprise
 4 days ago

Oklahoma Wesleyan University women’s basketball team ended the regular season with a head of steam and proceeded to smash past Saint Mary (Kan.) in its first postseason test.

Paced by Zariah Tillman with 16 points, four rebounds, three assists, three steals and one blocked shot, the Lady Eagles dropped Saint Mary, 73-58, in the first round of the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference tournament.

The prize of winning the tourney will be an automatic berth in the NAIA national tourney.

Unlike most years — in which 10 teams participate in the event — all 13 conference teams were invited to play this season.

With this win, OKWU advanced to the quarterfinals to meet Tabor. The game was played Wednesday night, after the deadline for today’s E-E sports pages.

With a win against Tabor, OKWU would advance to this weekend’s semifinals.

The Lady Eagles improved to 17-14 overall — while powering to their fourth-straight victory — with the win against Saint Mary.

Antonia Porter came off the pine to pour in 11 points, including three triples.

Brittan Garrett and Melanie Williams added nine points each, followed by ShaRae Frazier with a near double-double — eight points and nine rebounds.

River Jeffries added five points and six boards.

Even though she didn’t score, MaKayla Watkins contributed five rebounds, three assists and a steal.

As a team, OKWU — which is coached by Grace Hadley — hit 43 percent of its treys (9-of-21) and 80 percent of its free throws (12-of-15).

The Lady Eagle defense limited Saint Mary to 38  percent shooting (22-of-58), including only 5-of-18 from behind the arc.

OKWU also dominated on the boards, 36 to 23.

