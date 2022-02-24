AP Poll-Supreme Court-Importance

Before entering the courtroom, counsel relies on a court’s technology to electronically file and serve documents and obtain court records. Once inside the courtroom, counsel, judges, and court staff rely on the court’s technology when attending and participating in proceedings, such as hearings, trials, conferences, and other events, that are increasingly held remotely. Counsel must also leverage the court’s infrastructure — such as document storage and transfer — to use exhibits and other materials during a proceeding.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 11 DAYS AGO