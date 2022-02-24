ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Explainer: Europe braces for economic hit from Ukraine conflict

By Mark John
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J4Ud4_0eNjEu3N00

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Russia's invasion of Ukraine and how the world reacts could have wide-ranging repercussions for the European economy, from rising energy and food prices to economic sanctions that hit trade and investment.

That in turn will affect how quickly the economy gets back on its feet after two years of the coronavirus pandemic and the ability of policy-makers, among them the European Central Bank, to wind down emergency support measures. Following are some key variables and vulnerabilities.

WHAT IS THE LIKELY IMPACT ON INFLATION?

The escalation of tensions into outright conflict has the potential to generate immediate and rapid fuel and food price inflation.

European Union countries buy 41.1% of their imported gas from Russia and 27% of their oil: thus, any restriction of supplies would quickly lead to higher energy prices. That would ripple through the economy from higher heating and fuel bills to costlier transport and power for businesses.

Food supplies would also likely be hit. Natural gas is the main component in many fertilizers, so higher gas costs would likely push up all crop prices. Separately, Ukraine exported over 33 million tons of grain last year so any disruption there would reverberate across global markets - including in Europe.

Overall, Bank of America Securities estimates an escalation could push euro zone inflation up 1 point to 4% for 2022.

AND ON TRADE AND INVESTMENT?

This will depend on the new sanctions due to be studied by EU leaders at an emergency summit on Feb. 24. They will be "the harshest package of sanctions we have ever implemented", the bloc's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrel said. read more

The euro zone's export exposure to Russia has roughly halved since the confrontation over Crimea in 2014, as European firms looked to secure alternative trading partners.

EU exports to Russia now amount to 80 billion euros ($89.31 billion) worth of goods annually, worth 0.6% of EU GDP. They are mainly machinery and cars, chemicals and manufactured goods.

Among EU countries, Germany is both Russia's biggest exporter and importer; France, the Netherlands, Poland, Italy, Belgium all have sizeable trade.

"Coming with strong sanctions against Russia is going to have some impact on the EU economy and we need to be ready for this," European Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis told Reuters on Feb. 23 L8N2UY6WC.

The EU is also the largest foreign investor in Russia with total direct investment of 311.4 billion euros in 2019. That pales though compared with 2.16 trillion euros EU companies have invested in the United States.

Russian investment in the EU is yet smaller at 136 billion euros. Depending on the severity of any sanctions and counter-sanctions, some or all of the European presence in Russia could be impacted.

"On paper it is a lot, but this is only a small fraction of overall foreign direct investment of EU companies," said Daniel Gross, head of the CEPS think tank in Brussels, who added he saw little risk of Moscow wanting to expropriate plants run by EU companies because of the complexities entailed in running them.

SO WHAT IS THE OVERALL IMPACT TO THE EURO ZONE ECONOMY?

Clearly negative. Higher energy and food prices would sap household purchasing power and erode confidence. Consumption would be hit quickly and investments would likely fall in the weeks and months afterwards.

"The geopolitical clouds that we have over Europe, if they were to materialise, would certainly have an impact on energy prices and, through energy prices, an increased cost throughout the whole structure of prices," ECB President Christine Lagarde said in early February, citing hits to consumption and investment.

Moreover, since high energy prices hit lower income families the hardest, governments are likely to introduce subsidies, which in turn would put more pressure on state coffers already stretched by pandemic support measures.

The Bank of America study reckoned an escalation would put at risk 0.5 percentage point of Europe's output directly through the drag on private consumption. Many consumers have built up buffers in the form of excess savings amassed during the pandemic, but some of those savings have already been eroded by soaring fuel bills.

WHAT WOULD THE ECB DO?

The challenge for the ECB, which sets monetary policy for the 19 countries sharing the euro, is that the Ukraine conflict has the potential both to add inflationary pressures and depress economic activity.

Normally, ECB policy-makers look past short-term volatility because policy is only effective 12 to 18 months out.

Still, with inflation already at a record high 5.1% and the ECB planning to unwind stimulus in the coming months, it could come under pressure to act faster to try and counter further price rises even if that risked hitting future output.

Others argue this is precisely the reason to stay cautious and not set a fixed date to end ECB's main Asset Purchase Programme - as some ECB policymakers did ahead of the Russian invasion.

"Judging the situation from today’s point of view, I would rather favour a continuation of the APP at least until the end of the year, beyond September," Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras, a member of the ECB's Governing Council, told Reuters.

That is what ECB policymakers are likely to debate when they meet in Paris on Feb. 24 for what had initially been billed an informal get-together. It will help shape their decisions at the next policy meeting on March 10. read more

($1 = 0.8957 euros)

Reporting by Jan Strupczewski in Brussels, Francesco Canepa and Balazs Koranyi in Frankfurt; writing by Mark John Editing by Tomasz Janowski

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Here’s How China Reacted to Russia’s Attack on Ukraine

The Chinese government has refused to describe Russia’s attacks on Ukraine as an “invasion,” as Beijing avoided joining a global chorus of condemnation against its major security partner. Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying on Thursday called on “all parties to exercise restraint,” hours after Russia launched...
POLITICS
Slate

The Ukraine Crisis Is Not Going Well for Putin

So far, the Ukrainian crisis is going very badly for Vladimir Putin. Yes, the Russian president has arrayed roughly 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s border—enough to mount a major invasion, if that’s what he wants to do. But threatening Ukraine is only a means to Putin’s main strategic goals, which are a) to carve out a “sphere of influence” that as much as possible re-creates the old Russian (or Soviet) empire, b) to deepen the politico-economic fissures within the European Union, and c) to drive a wedge between the United States and its NATO allies.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yannis Stournaras
Person
Christine Lagarde
Person
Valdis Dombrovskis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#European Union#Economic Sanctions#The European Central Bank
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
Seekingalpha.com

Fighting Inflation: 5 Things To Buy Now Before Prices Go Up

A list of tried-and-true inflationary protective assets. During times of high inflation, consumer goods, investments, real estate, and fuel prices can increase significantly. The increase in the cost of living expenses is a symptom of inflation - the expansion of the money supply within our economy. Inflation can deplete your wealth, leading many people to look for alternative options to hedge against it.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Belgium
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Daily Mail

Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag

Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
Reuters

Reuters

328K+
Followers
288K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy