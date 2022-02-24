ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

You might want to throw those leftovers away: What to know about storing rice, noodles

By Marina Pitofsky, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V0vqS_0eNjErPC00

A 19-year-old college student was hospitalized with multiple organ failure and had his legs and his fingers amputated, according to a report by The New England Journal of Medicine.

He was later diagnosed with meningococcal purpura fulminan. The report noted that the student had eaten leftover rice, chicken and lo mein.

Experts told USA TODAY the condition is different from a foodborne illness triggered by bacteria such as salmonella. But the case has drawn renewed attention to safely storing and reheating leftovers.

How can you safely store your leftover rice or pasta dish? What about other leftovers? Here’s what you need to know about safely eating these foods.

Why can leftover rice be dangerous?

Dr. Frank Esper of the center for pediatric infectious diseases at Cleveland Clinic Children’s told USA TODAY, “There's a whole host of germs out there that you can get sick with" via food.

He said these germs can “grow in food that's been left out too long, or can make a toxin in the food. Or sometimes it's not even that the food would spoil but the food got contaminated.”

Experts warn against improperly storing leftover rice because rice, pasta and other foods contain a bacterium called Bacillus cereus. When heated and left out too long, the bacteria produce a toxin.

And this isn’t just a problem for rice. The bacterium can also be linked to sauces, soups and other leftovers left out at room temperature.

A teen ate leftover rice and noodles: Hours later, doctors amputated his legs and fingers

Food safety: How to prevent food poisoning by monitoring recalls

How can I safely store leftovers?

Katherine Zeratsky, a registered dietician nutritionist at the Mayo Clinic, told USA TODAY, “Cooking things properly will kill most of the bacteria, and then handling after to ensure that too much bacteria doesn’t grow” can help keep your food safe.

So let’s say you just finished a meal and want to store the leftovers. “Cooling your leftovers quickly, within two hours, to refrigerator or freezer temperatures is considered safe,” Zeratsky said.

“You want to help that food come down to refrigerator temperatures most quickly,” she said, adding that you can store food in a shallow container where it can spread out to cool down more quickly.

And if you want to reheat the food later, “it's recommended that you reheat leftovers to a hot enough temperature, being 165 degrees, to ensure that it's safe to eat, that that bacterial load has been controlled for.”

You can use a food thermometer to ensure food has reached 165 degrees, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. If you’re microwaving food, you may want to check to see if it's heated through.

All perishable foods left at room temperatures for more than two hours should be thrown away, according to the USDA. And if temperatures rise to more than 90 degrees in warmer months, throw perishable foods away that have been left out at room temperature for more than one hour.

Wondering about reheating that week-old pizza in the back of the fridge? Toss it. Leftovers can be refrigerated for three to four days. You can find additional safety tips on storing and reheating food here.

What should I do if I’m not feeling well after eating leftovers?

Esper said people who get sick from leftovers or contaminated food will often have symptoms that include “feeling sick in their stomach, cramps, belly pain, fever, vomiting, diarrhea.”

“There are people who are really, really prone to getting very ill from food illnesses,” he said, citing elderly people and children. He also said pregnant people, people taking medicine to suppress their immune systems and others can also be at risk.

“The vast majority of people who have problems with any of these infections or toxins following a foodborne illness is mainly dehydration. So if you're able to keep drinking fluids and preventing yourself from getting too dry or too dehydrated, then you'll probably be OK,” Esper said.

“But if you are in one of those high-risk groups or you can't keep up with how much you're throwing up, you can't keep anything down, you're lightheaded, then it's time to talk to your doctor.”

What's everyone talking about? Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: You might want to throw those leftovers away: What to know about storing rice, noodles

Comments / 42

Cypress47
22h ago

None of these stories say how old the leftovers were or if they were on the counter in the fridge. The main info is missing on every article I’ve seen about this.

Reply
27
realistically indifferent
23h ago

Something else happened, people have eaten leftovers for ever. There was some underlying condition.

Reply(1)
22
Leg Sandwich
22h ago

Any food that’s high PH (low in acids) should have a tablespoon of lemon juice or Apple Cider Vinegar stirred in before refrigerating leftovers. That’s why Spaghetti or Chili sauce lasts for a week or two in the fridge. Also eating with SILVERware kills bacteria/pathogens. The wealthy always used Sterling (or plated) Silver to prevent food poisoning.

Reply(2)
6
Related
shefinds

The One Frozen Meal The FDA Wants You To Stop Eating Immediately—Target Has Them!

Amy’s Kitchen, (the popular brand that manufactures organic and non-GMO convenience and frozen foods) just issued a voluntary recall of a single lot of its Vegan Organic Rice Mac & Cheeze meals (spelled with a ‘z’). According to Thrillist, the company warns that this product (which is labelled as and supposed to be gluten and dairy-free)— might contain trace amounts of milk that aren’t indicated on its label.
PETALUMA, CA
BGR.com

Urgent candy recall: These candies could poison you if you eat them

Contaminated foods are recalled all the time, whether the potential contaminant is bacteria or foreign elements like glass or metal. But the new El Chavito candy recall is all the more important because certain candies might have been contaminated with lead. Consumption of lead can result in lead poisoning, which...
FOOD SAFETY
Allrecipes.com

How Long Do Eggs Last in the Fridge?

Eggs are one of the best foods to keep in the refrigerator for convenient meals and snacks, thanks to their versatility and affordable price. Even so, sometimes you find yourself with more eggs than you can eat before the date on the carton. Do you toss them out? You don't have to.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Safety#Leftovers#Salmonella#Rice#Elderly People#Food Drink#The Mayo Clinic
BGR.com

If you have this cheese in your fridge, throw it out immediately

Companies routinely recall products that are at risk of being contaminated with some sort of foreign substance or pathogen. Particles of glass or metal can get into foods and drinks. Additionally, the products might be exposed to dangerous bacteria. A new Mi Ranchito Fresh Cheese recall is a case of the latter. The cheese product might contain coliform, a family of bacteria that includes E. coli.
Thrillist

Wendy's Is Giving Out Free Chicken Sandwiches on Friday

Wendy's is rolling out a free food deal every Friday in February. The offers can make for lunch at a pretty steep discount. This Friday, February 4, will be the first deal day of the month, and the chain is bringing out one of its most alluring offers of the month. If you grab a medium order of fries through the Wendy's mobile app, you can grab a free Classic Chicken Sandwich.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Thrillist

McDonald's Will Give You 20 Free Chicken McNuggets All Weekend

The Super Bowl spread—food, not the betting line—is just as important, probably more important, than the commercials or the Puppy Bowl. It might even be more important than the game unless you're from Cincinnati or Los Angeles. (Or if you're from St. Louis and actively cheering against those turncoats.)
LOS ANGELES, CA
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The One Artificial Sweetener You Need To Stop Putting In Your Coffee

Most of us can’t start the day without a cup of coffee. And although some people prefer the taste of black coffee, or have trained themselves to enjoy it, you’re probably used to sweetening it up with cream or a sweetener of choice. While coffee itself isn’t bad for you, loading it up with high sugar additives can have negative health effects. Artificial sweeteners are especially tricky, as they can be sneaky with how much sugar they actually contain. Being thoughtful and intentional about what you’re putting in your coffee, and knowing what may not be the healthiest choice, is the best way to avoid excess sugar in your diet.
HEALTH
KGUN 9

Avoid Rice Food Poisoning With These Simple Tips

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Many people have heard of E. coli, Listeria, and Salmonella bacteria in foods such...
FOOD SAFETY
Thrillist

These Popular Salad Dressings Are Being Recalled

Conagra Brands, Inc., the maker of Wish-Bone salad dressings, is issuing a voluntary recall of some of its products. A limited number of Wish-Bone Thousand Island and Chunky Blue Cheese dressings are being pulled from shelves because there is egg in the product that is not listed on the label.
FOOD SAFETY
shefinds

The Worst Thing To Buy At The Grocery Store In 2022, According to Health Experts

So much has been said about the negative health effects of processed meats. Consuming high-sodium, pre-packaged products like bacon, hot dogs and other meats can impact your skin, weight and overall health if eaten excessively. Read on for expert tips regarding these foods and similar options at your local grocery store, and why avoiding them or eating them in moderation will benefit your health in the long run.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

397K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy