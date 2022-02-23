ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Godfather 50th Anniversary Premiere Interviews – Francis Ford Coppola, Jon Voight & more

By Jon Lyus
heyuguys.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week at the Paramount Theater in Hollywood, California titans of the film industry gathered to celebrate the 50th anniversary of The Godfather. Franics Ford Coppola’s mob epic has, as it put it to our interviewer DaniElle DeLaite, had ‘the best review of all – that it has stood the...

www.heyuguys.com

Ultimate Classic Rock

Watch Teaser Trailer for Upcoming ‘Elvis’ Movie

Filmmaker Baz Luhrmann shared a new teaser trailer for the upcoming biopic Elvis, which stars Tom Hanks as Elvis Presley's manager, Col. Tom Parker. "Just gotta be making the most of this thing while I can," we hear in the 15-second clip, which Luhrmann (The Great Gatsby, Moulin Rouge) tweeted Monday. "This could all be over in a flash." The video, available to view below, precedes a full trailer out Thursday.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Francis Ford Coppola Says “Good” Studio Films ‘Dune,’ ‘No Time to Die’ Are From “Talented” Filmmakers, Yet Feel Similar

Francis Ford Coppola is once again offering his thoughts on Marvel while also reflecting on the modern landscape of studio films. Coppola garnered attention for his comments three years ago after coming to the defense of Martin Scorsese, who faced backlash at the time for describing Marvel films as “not cinema.” Coppola shared the same sentiments but also described the films as “despicable.” When speaking to GQ Magazine for a profile published Thursday, the director continued to share his thoughts on Marvel, arguing that instead of Hollywood having studio films, “there are Marvel pictures” now and films that are repackaged to look different but...
MOVIES
Variety

Tom Hanks, Gerard Butler, Evan Rachel Wood, Rosamund Pike Star in Berlin Market Movie Projects

Tom Hanks, Gerard Butler, Evan Rachel Wood and Rosamund Pike headline projects being brought onto Berlin’s virtual European Film Market. Just how large its top-tier offers may be, and the volume of deals, are still open for debate. “Very compact,” said Constantin’s Martin Moszkowicz of the EFM, which swelled somewhat thanks to a flurry of title announcements on Feb. 4, followed by a steady trickle of big unveils. “The EFM does not look like it will have the comparable volume of the AFM,” Mister Smith’s David Garrett said. “But there will certainly be enough to whet people’s appetites.” The market has, in fact, been...
MOVIES
Popculture

10 Must-See Netflix Movies Coming in 2022

Netflix is making another big push with original movies in 2022, making sure subscribers have a new way to escape at the end of each week. On Thursday, the streamer put out a teaser with scenes from almost every movie it plans to release through the end of the year, boasting a shocking number of stars. The preview proves that Netflix is ready to entertain audiences while the major Hollywood studios' theatrical calendars have few exciting blockbusters so far. Netflix plans to release 86 movies in 2022.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Sam Elliott’s Wife Katharine Ross Reflects on Numerous Projects Co-Starring Husband

She stars in one of the most iconic films of the 20th century, 1967’s The Graduate. Her face and her character are core to one of the most famous movie moments within the film as actress Katharine Ross and her The Graduate costar Dustin Hoffman ride off together on a bus. Taking off together after Hoffman’s character convinces Ross’s Elaine Robinson to from her wedding, heading off into the unknown with him.
RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

Burt Reynolds Regretted Passing on This Romantic-Comedy

Longtime movie star Burt Reynolds certainly reached icon status during his prolific Hollywood career. The Oscar-nominated actor became a sort of embodiment of masculinity during the 1970s, earning Reynolds sex-symbol status for a few decades. The longtime actor made his name in a variety of classic films that have changed the landscape of film, even to this day. Some of these films include Smokey and the Bandit; the Cannon Ball Run films; Deliverance and many, many more.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Rupert Grint Has Landed His First Big Movie Role In A Minute, And It’ll Reteam Him With M. Night Shyamalan

While Rupert Grint is best known for playing Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter movies, he’s been collecting attention in recent years from TV shows like Sick Note, Snatch, The ABC Murders and Servant. The latter series comes from the mind of M. Night Shyamalan, and it’s been revealed that following their time together on Servant, Shyamalan and Grint are reteaming for what will be the actor’s first movie in over half a decade.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Star Trek’ Cast, Including Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto, Returning for Fourth Film

Click here to read the full article. They’re boldly going back. Paramount is planning to enter negotiations for “Star Trek” stars Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana, Karl Urban, John Cho and Simon Pegg to return to the Enterprise for their fourth tour of duty in the venerable sci-fi franchise. The announcement was made by J.J. Abrams during the Paramount Investors Day Presentation on Feb. 15. “We are thrilled to say that we are hard at work on a new ‘Star Trek’ film that will be shooting by the end of the year that will be featuring our original cast and some new...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Netflix Reveals First Teaser of Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds in a New Sci-fi Adventure The Adam Project

Netflix Reveals First Teaser of Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds in a New Sci-fi Adventure The Adam Pr. The Adam Project was one of the 2022 film lineups revealed last February 3, 2022. The list features upcoming projects like The Gray Man, The Mother, and Knives Out 2. The Adam Project features Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldaña, and Jennifer Garner in the new Sci-fi adventure film.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'Elvis' Teaser Reveals Full Trailer Coming Thursday from Director Baz Luhrmann

Fans can look forward to Elvis, a biopic on legendary musician Elvis Presley from Baz Luhrmann (Moulin Rouge!, The Great Gatsby), becoming one of the most hotly-anticipated films of the summer. The director has released a glimpse of the film via Twitter ahead of the full trailer, which will arrive on Thursday. Luhrmann makes the most of 15 seconds, getting across his filmmaking style in addition to seemingly confirming the biopic's commitment to telling the star's full story, which tragically did "end in a flash."
CELEBRITIES

