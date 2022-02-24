ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Russia declares war

By Editors
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30NlYn_0eNjEYpV00

Good morning, Daily Briefing readers. Russia has launched a wide-scale invasion of Ukraine, sending residents fleeing as world leaders vowed to impose more sanctions for what one called "an unjustified barbarian act." Russian leader Vladimir Putin warned that any attempt to interfere would lead to "consequences you have never seen." President Joe Biden will address the American people Thursday afternoon, after promising that the U.S. and its allies "will hold Russia accountable."

It's Jane and Steve , with Thursday's news.

🔵 With the world watching , Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an attack against Ukraine, unleashing an invasion that the U.S. and its allies had warned was coming for days. Follow all the live updates .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KZi73_0eNjEYpV00
Police investigate the consequences of Russian shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. As expected, Russia has launched an attack on Ukraine. Big explosions were heard before dawn in the cities of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa. Efrem Lukatsky, AP

🚨 Comedy icon Jerry Lewis, who died in 2017 at age 91, is accused of sexual harassment and punitive behavior by several of his female former co-stars in an investigation published by Vanity Fair .

⚖️ Two New York prosecutors who had been leading a criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump's business operations have departed the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, suddenly casting doubt on the future of the inquiry .

🔴 "I am outraged": Jamie Lee Curtis and Gabrielle Union are among the stars reacting to the Texas governor's "horrific" order to investigate reports of "gender-transitioning procedures" as child abuse .

🏈 Potential seismic shift in NFL broadcasting: According to reports, longtime Fox Sports NFL analyst Troy Aikman is close to joining ESPN on a deal that would see him serve as the lead analyst for "Monday Night Football."

📺 "Maybe we'll circle back and make that right": In a recent interview, broadcaster Bob Costas discussed his breakup with NBC after a 40-year relationship – and hinted at a reunion .

🎧 On today's 5 Things podcast , hear what could happen next after Russia invaded Ukraine . You can listen to the podcast every day on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , or on your smart speaker.

Here's what's happening today:

Russia casts aside international outrage, sanctions, to launch wide-ranging attack on Ukraine

Russian troops launched a wide-ranging pre-dawn attack on Ukraine Thursday as President Vladimir Putin cast aside international outrage and sanctions, and himself warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to "consequences you have never seen." Ukrainian authorities said Russian forces had struck military assets and other important defense facilities and were attacking border units. Putin said in a televised address the attack was needed to protect civilians in eastern Ukraine — a false claim the U.S. had predicted he would make as a pretext for an invasion. Explosions were heard in cities including in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. Ukrainians started fleeing some cities, and the Russian military claimed to have incapacitated all of Ukraine's air defenses and air bases. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared martial law.

The European Union is planning the "strongest, the harshest package" of sanctions it has ever considered at an emergency meeting Thursday. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the "massive and targeted sanctions" she will put to EU leaders "will target strategic sectors of the Russian economy by blocking the access to technologies and markets that are key for Russia." Russia seized Ukraine’s Crimea Peninsula in 2014, and pro-Russia rebels have since been fighting Ukrainian forces in the eastern areas of Donetsk and Luhansk, for which Putin signed decrees on Monday recognizing them as independent. More than 14,000 people have been killed in the conflict.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EPA5K_0eNjEYpV00
Traffic jams are seen as people leave the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences you have never seen." Emilio Morenatti, AP

🌍 "A tragedy": The world reacts to Russia's invasion of Ukraine .

📸 Chaotic scenes in Donetsk and Luhansk as Russian troops enter the separatist regions .

Biden to address the American people after meeting with G7 leaders

After news broke that Russia was set to invade Ukraine, President Joe Biden issued a statement late Wednesday condemning Moscow for an "unprovoked and unjustified attack." He promised that the U.S. and its allies "will hold Russia accountable." Biden said he plans to speak to the American people Thursday afternoon after a meeting of the Group of Seven leaders in the morning. More sanctions against Russia are expected to be announced with Biden saying there will be "further consequences" the U.S. and its allies will impose "for this needless act of aggression against Ukraine and global peace and security." The sanctions could include targeting more Russian banks beyond the two already hit and imposing export controls to deprive Russia of technologies it needs to grow its high-tech industry. "Security, economic, political, diplomatic: All of that will be forthcoming,"

🔵 What is a tranche of sanctions? Defining the key words from Biden's earlier remarks on Russia and Ukraine .

🔵 From USA TODAY Opinion: Will Biden's sanctions work to stop Russia? Yes. If allies stand firm .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xmQWJ_0eNjEYpV00
Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Dec. 2, 2021. AFP photo via Getty Images; USA TODAY graphic

Just for subscribers:

🔵 "Murkiness and doubt": Putin's playbook is meant to throw the White House and its allies off balance on Russia's invasion of Ukraine .

🔴 Will parents of transgender children be investigated in Texas? Gov. Greg Abbott set off a national firestorm by declaring gender-affirming care should be investigated as child abuse.

🚛 After Canada, U.S. truckers decided to start their own "convoys." What are they protesting ?

🌏 How Ukraine became the independent democracy it is today: A visual perspective of the country's history .

💔 In the dating world, rejection is normal. Here's how to deal with it .

Are you already a subscriber and want all of the subscriber-only content emailed to you directly every day? We can do that! Sign up for that here .

Parents of Oxford High School shooting suspect due back in court

The parents of a 15-year-old boy charged with killing four other students at Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan, are scheduled to return to court Thursday , where they face charges for making the gun used in the shooting available to the teen. A preliminary examination for Jennifer and James Crumbley was to resume in Rochester Hills District Court before a judge who will decide if there's enough evidence to send the couple to trial for involuntary manslaughter. Ethan Crumbley is charged as an adult with first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder, terrorism and gun charges in the Nov. 30 shooting, about 30 miles north of Detroit. In addition to the four students slain, six other students and a teacher were wounded. The parents also are accused of failing to intervene when their son showed signs of mental distress at home and at school.

Millions of jobs qualify for student loan forgiveness program. Is yours one of them?

A huge swath of the nation's workforce is employed in a job that now qualifies for loan forgiveness through the overhauled Public Service Loan Forgiveness program . But many workers, including those who aren't using their degree or were previously rejected for forgiveness, may not realize they are eligible. The program requires borrowers to work full-time in a public service job and make 10 years' worth of payments on their loans. The federal government, in turn, agrees to forgive their debt after a decade of payments. The Education Department overhauled the program in October and loosened some of its most stringent rules that had kept most of the borrowers who worked in millions of qualifying jobs from accessing debt relief.

ICYMI: Some of our top stories yesterday

🍚 A teen ate leftover rice and noodles . Hours later, doctors amputated his legs and fingers .

📚 Charlize Theron recalls Tom Hardy's "bad behavior" on the set of "Mad Max: Fury Road" in a new book: "I didn't feel safe."

💸 A woman said she lost $390,000 after falling for an online crypto dating scam and wants to warn others .

⛳️ Apologies are a test of character, and Phil Mickelson’s revealed his after "reckless" comments | Opinion .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vWnRX_0eNjEYpV00
Phil Mickelson plays a shot at the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, on Friday, June 18, 2021. The Associated Press

NBA regular season resumes following All-Star break

The NBA regular season continues Thursday after a week off due to the annual All-Star Weekend festivities. The return of games also marks the stretch run for the playoffs with several teams jockeying for postseason positions. Entering Thursday, the top five teams in the Eastern Conference are all separated by fewer than three games in the standings, setting the stage for an exciting finish to the season. Conversely, a pair of high-profile teams, the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers, are battling to climb up the standings and avoid the postseason play-in games. But there is hope for both as the Nets are expected to get Kevin Durant back from a sprained MCL and Anthony Davis, who has a sprained foot, should return to Lakers' lineup before the regular season ends. Brooklyn will return to the court Thursday night with a prime-time matchup against the Boston Celtics (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT), who have won 9 out of their last 10 games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nbO5k_0eNjEYpV00
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (left) looks to make a pass against Brooklyn Nets guard Patty Mills, during their matchup in Brooklyn, New York, on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. The Associated Press

📸 Meet the 'Twosday' twins, who share a rare palindrome birthday 📸

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hSe8n_0eNjEYpV00
Fraternal twins Renee Warren and Nevaeh Warren were born at 9:20 am and 9:22 am, respectively. They each weighed about 4lbs and were born at 33 weeks. Catholic Health’s Mercy Hospital

2/22/22, marked one of the rarest palindromes. And it also welcomed the "Twosday" twins .

Fraternal twins Renee Warren and Nevaeh Warren were born at 9:20 a.m. and 9:22 a.m., respectively, on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 .

They aren't the only unique infants to be born in the USA. Scroll through the gallery for some of the largest, tiniest and luckiest babies born across the country.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Russia declares war

Comments / 7

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Ukraine captures Russian tank battalion commander

The Ukrainian military claimed on Saturday to have captured the commanders and chief of staff of Russia’s tank battalion, 35th Motor Rifle Brigade, and provided photo evidence. Russian Major Schetkin Leonid Petrovich, along with his photo identification, military insignia and other personal belongings were photographed in Ukrainian custody and...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag

Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Michigan State
americanmilitarynews.com

RAW FOOTAGE: 30+ videos capture Russia’s brutal assault on Ukraine

In the hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced military operations against Ukraine, videos began to pour in creating a picture of the extent of Russia’s military assault. Russian forces launched a variety of missile, rocket and artillery attacks on Thursday, as well as airstrikes from fighter jets and...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Vladimir Putin
Axios

Putin’s allies abandon him over Ukraine invasion

Several of Russia's closest allies and former Soviet satellite states have sharply rebuked President Vladimir Putin over his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Why it matters: As the Western world seeks to make Putin an international pariah, even his closest allies are resisting showing support for his assault on Ukraine. Driving...
POLITICS
Daily Beast

Putin Finally Cops to Dead Russian Troops in Ukraine

Moscow has publicly acknowledged that Russian troops have been killed in action in Ukraine, marking the first time the Kremlin has admitted to casualties among its army since President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of the neighboring country on Wednesday. “Unfortunately, there are killed and injured among our comrades,” Igor...
POLITICS
Defense One

What China Is Actually Saying About Russia and Ukraine

As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of Ukraine#Russian World#Eu Leaders#Daily Briefing#American#Ap#Vanity Fair#Gabrielle Union#Fox Sports Nfl#Espn#Monday Night Football
Telegraph

Live Russia-Ukraine latest news: Invasion will happen in 'next 24 hours', warns Australian PM Scott Morrison

A Russian invasion of Ukraine is “likely to occur within the next 24 hours”, Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison has warned. "The invasion of Ukraine has effectively already begun. They’re acting like thugs and bullies. Australians always stand up to bullies and we will be standing up to Russia," he told reporters in Sydney, adding Australia is also preparing to add to sanctions against the Kremlin.
POLITICS
International Business Times

Biden Warns Putin That Ukraine Attack Will Bring 'Swift And Severe Costs'

Efforts to defuse the crisis in Ukraine via a frenzy of telephone diplomacy failed to ease tensions Saturday, with the White House insisting that Russia faces "swift and severe costs" if its troops carry out an invasion. Russian President Vladimir Putin slammed Western claims that such a move might be...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
NFL
Country
Russia
MarketWatch

No nukes: Ukraine lacks diplomatic ‘trump card’ after giving up its nuclear weapons nearly 30 years ago

With markets worried about a full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia, at least one scenario can be ruled out: use by Kyiv of nuclear weapons as a bargaining chip. Back in 1994, Ukraine decided to give up those weapons, in exchange for the U.S., U.K. and Russia guaranteeing the country’s security. The agreement is known as the Budapest Memorandum. To put a finer point on it, Ukraine didn’t have an independent arsenal, but agreed to remove what were former Soviet weapons on its territory, as one group explains.
POLITICS
ABC7 Chicago

Trump defends praise of Putin in days since Russian troops invaded Ukraine

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Former President Donald Trump defended his praise of Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday while also calling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky "a brave man" amid Russia's deadly invasion of his country. "He's a brave man, he's hanging in," Trump said of Zelensky in remarks at the annual...
POTUS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

400K+
Followers
50K+
Post
201M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy